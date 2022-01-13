Want to hide photos on iPhone without using third-party apps? Here s how you can do it

Our mobile is used for many purposes, such as making calls, banking, watching videos, clicking pictures, etc. If we talk about photos, everyone clicks pictures on their mobile and shows them to the people. But sometimes there are some such pictures, which we do not want to show to anyone else and want to keep hidden. Many people resort to third-party apps in such a situation, but this increases the risk of viruses in mobile. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max rumored to feature a 48-megapixel camera

You can now hide photos on your iPhone without using third-party apps. First, make sure that your iPhone is running at least iOS 14. This method will not work if the version is below iOS 14.

Here’s how you can hide photos on iPhone:

STEP1 – First of all, open the Photos app on your iPhone.

STEP2 – Select the photo or video that you want to hide.

STEP3: You can also select multiple photos or videos by tapping the Select button from the top-right corner of the screen.

STEP4: Now tap on the Share button.

STEP5: Select Hide from the menu.

STEP6: Confirm that you want to hide the selected photo or video.

STEP7: Now go to Settings and tap on Photos.

STEP8: Scroll down and turn off the Hidden Album option.

How to hide photos in Android

You have to first go to the mobile file manager and go to the folder of the photo you want to hide. After going to the folder, you have to select the photo to be hidden. After this, you have to change the name of this photo, i.e., to rename it. In the place of Jpg, which is written behind the photo’s name, you need to write .ak and then click OK. Doing so will create a file in place of the photo. After this, you will not see this photo in the gallery, and this photo will be hidden. At the same time, if you want to see this photo again, then rename it to Jpg instead of .ak.