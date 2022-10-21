comscore How to permanently delete your Twitter account
Want to permanently delete your Twitter account? Here’s what you need to do

Do you want to take a break from Twitter and delete your account for good? Here’s an easy guide that will help you.

  • Twitter users cannot directly delete their accounts.
  • Twitter users need to first deactivate their accounts.
  • If the account stays deactivated for 30 days, Twitter will delete it permanently.
twitter logo

Social media space, especially platforms like Twitter, is getting louder and louder by the minute. The space is not just being flooded by misinformation but also with hate content and extremist views. This in turn, has taken away the joy of connecting with people online and having healthy discussions on various matter. Amid such a volatile and rather hostile environment, it is natural for anyone to want to take a break away from this hullabaloo and perhaps even start afresh.

One way of taking a break from Twitter is by deleting your Twitter account permanently. However, there is a catch. You cannot delete your Twitter account straight away. Instead, you need to first deactivate your account. If you don’t reactivate your account within 30 days, Twitter will automatically delete it permanently. After that, your username will no longer be associated with your account. Also, your public profile will no longer be visible on twitter.com, Twitter for iOS and Twitter for Android.

Also, once the 30-day window expires, users will not have access to their old tweets and other account details. They also will not be able to reactivate their previous accounts.

It is worth noting that deleting your Twitter account will not delete your information from search engines like Google or Bing. Also, Twitter says that it “may retain some information on your deactivated account to ensure the safety and security of its platform and people using Twitter.”

How to deactivate your Twitter account?

Step 1: Open Twitter on your PC, Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Now click on the More icon and then click on Settings and Privacy option from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: From the Your account tab, click on Deactivate your Account option.

Step 4: Read the account deactivation information and then click Deactivate.

Step 5: Lastly, enter your password when prompted and confirm that you want to proceed by clicking the Deactivate account button.

How to reactivate your Twitter account?

Step 1: Open Twitter on your PC, Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Enter your login credentials.

Step 3: Before you sign in, you’ll see a notice asking you to confirm if you want to reactivate your account. Confirm your selection and your account will be reactivated.

  • Published Date: October 21, 2022 6:52 PM IST
