How to translate messages on Telegram: Follow these simple steps

Want to send Telegram messages in your language? Here’s how to do it

Telegram has introduced many features, including theme QR code, emoji animation, message reaction, and many others. The increasingly popular app has recently introduced in-app translation through which messages can be easily translated from the default language. The feature is available for both Android and iOS users. However, these features are not activated by default and have to be activated manually. Also Read - Telegram: How to send messages in your preferred language in simple steps

In order to enable it, you have to go to the settings. There you will get the option of Language, by clicking on which you can turn on the feature. Once enabled, the user will see a translate button for messages in languages that they cannot read. The app supports 19 languages, including Arabic, Korean, Spanish, English, French, and German. Also Read - Telegram introduces new features including video stickers in its latest update: Check details

Here’s how you can translate messages on Telegram

STEP1: open Telegram on your Android or iPhone.

STEP2: Now tap on the three-line icon coming at the top there.

STEP3: Tap on Settings in the menu option.

STEP4: Scroll down and tap on Language.

STEP5: Now toggle on the Show translation button.

STEP6: Select the default language you don’t want to translate.

STEP7: Go to a personal chat or group chat where you want to translate a message.

STEP8: Tap on the message you want to translate to your default language.

STEP9: In the pop-up menu, tap Translate.

In addition, the app has also introduced other features too, including Message Reaction, which is currently available on many apps. It has been rolled out on Telegram, through which users can now give a quick reaction by double-tapping on any message. If users want to change the emoji, then they can change the quick reaction by going to the settings of the app. For this, they have to go to the settings. After that, click on Stickers and Emojis. Then change the emoji by clicking on Quick Reaction.

  Published Date: February 10, 2022 12:19 PM IST

