The world of apps has evolved over the past few years dramatically. In addition to several nifty features that are added to apps every day, their developers also consider widening the reach of those apps. One way to do that is by adding support for different languages. Like many other apps, WhatsApp is in English by default, but you can change the app’s language anytime. Although the app asks you your preferred language during the setup process, you can change the language anytime at a later stage.

Changing your phone’s (Android and iOS) language settings also automatically changes the language preferences of supported apps. But if you want just WhatsApp to be available in your language, you can manually change the app’s preferred language. However, this functionality is available only on the Android app and in select markets. For the iPhone, you will need to change your device’s language for the changes to reflect inside WhatsApp. Here are the steps to follow:

How to change the WhatsApp language on Android

— Open WhatsApp on your Android phone.

— Tap the three dots on the top right corner.

— Tap Settings.

— Go to the Chats option below Account on this page.

— Tap App’s Language available towards the lower screen.

— Here, change your app’s language as per your preference.

WhatsApp will show you the languages spoken in your country as options in the App’s Language settings. For instance, you will see Spanish as the priority option if you are in the US. Meanwhile, in India, you will see many languages that people speak, read, and write here. But you can choose any language when setting up your WhatsApp account for the first time.

If you find it difficult to understand digital letters of the chosen language, you can go back to using WhatsApp in English anytime you want. Just follow the same steps as above and choose English from the options.

How to change the WhatsApp language on iPhone

Remember I told you that this method won’t work on the iPhone? So, if you want to use WhatsApp in, say, Hindi, you will have to change your phone’s language settings accordingly. Go to Settings > General > Language & Region and choose Hindi. If you set the order of preferred languages, including English and Hindi, just drag the Hindi slider to the top so that it replaces the English slider. That is how you will prefer Hindi as the iPhone language, thereby changing the language preference of WhatsApp.