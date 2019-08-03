comscore How Tata Sky subscribers can watch uninterrupted cricket matches in rains
India vs West Indies ICC T20: How Tata Sky subscribers can watch uninterrupted cricket matches even in heavy rains

  Published: August 3, 2019 3:46 PM IST
As the disappointing World Cup fever settles down, Cricket fans now have the T20 series to look forward to. With India vs West Indies series starting today, team India will look forward to regroup, rebuild and cement their position to take the peak spot. And while a lot of you may be already excited, the heavy rains lashing different parts of the country may play the spoilsport here. But that’s exactly where DTH operator Tata Sky has got you covered.

If you own a DTH connection, you may be aware that it doesn’t really go well with the rains. Be it any DTH operator, the transmission usually goes off when it rains. It becomes very frustrating. And this likely occurs when the match or a series is at an interesting point. And this is where you can put your internet and OTT streaming services to a good use. Here is how you can watch India vs West Indies ICC T20 cricket matches uninterrupted with your Tata Sky connection.

Tata Sky Watch

The DTH operator recently launched its online portal called Tata Sky Watch. It lets you stream over 400 live TV channels, on demand movies and more. To be able to stream live TV, you need to be a subscriber. Next, you need to visit watch.tatasky.com on your desktop or PC. On the site, you will find “login” button on the top right. Enter your subscriber ID or the linked mobile number and click on continue.

It also includes catch up TV where you can watch your favorite TV show episodes for up to past seven days. This comes handy, just in case you missed watching it for the past seven days.

Tata Sky Binge

Another recently introduced service gives you Amazon Fire TV Stick for free, which otherwise costs Rs 3,999. Called, Tata Sky Binge, the service brings OTT and Live TV streaming service in one single package. All you need to pay is Rs 249 per month, where you get complimentary access to Hotstar, Eros Now, Sun NXT and Hungama Play. The Fire TV Stick platform also lets you download ALT Balaji, ZEE5 and Netflix app and enjoy that content too. 

Tata Sky App

Lastly, there is a Tata Sky app that is available for Android, iOS an iPad. The app lets you manage your account, add remove channels, recharge your DTH, and also stream live TV channels.

