comscore FIFA World Cup 2022 starts tomorrow: How to watch it for free on JioCinema
News

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 for free on JioCinema

How To

FIFA World Cup 2022 starts on November 20, here's how you can watch it for free on JioCinema.

Highlights

  • FIFA World Cup 2022 will start from November 20.
  • It will be streamed live on JioCinema for free.
  • Not Just Jio users, but everyone can watch the live stream for free.
FIFA World Cup 2022 on JioCinema

FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin tomorrow (November 20) and Qatar is hosting it. This is the first time that the World Cup will be held in the Middle Eastern region. The World cup will run for 29 days and 64 matches will be played by 32 teams. Also Read - Jio launches 5 new international roaming plans ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022: Check details

In India, the FIFA World Cup is usually watched on TV every time, however, this time it changes as it can be also watched online for free. Reliance Jio is offering free live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on the JioCinema app. Also Read - EA's next soccer game could drop the FIFA branding in favour of EA Sports FC

Here’s how you can watch the World Cup 2022 on your mobile device for free. Also Read - Microsoft, EA, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard stand with Ukraine; sales and services suspended in Russia

Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 on Jio Cinema App

Step 1: Download the JioCinema app on your Android or iOS devices.

Step 2:  Open the app and head to the FIFA tab.

Step 3: Once you are in the FIFA tab, you should see the Live stream once the match commences. Tap on the Live stream to start watching the match.

Do you require a Jio SIM to stream FIFA World Cup on JioCinema?

You won’t be needing a Jio SIM to sign up on JioCinema. That said, streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 is free even for non-Jio users.

Can I Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 on a Laptop or TV?

You can also watch the live stream on a PC or laptop by signing in on the browser.

Furthermore, the JioCinema app is available on Samsung TVs running Tizen OS 2.4 and above. It can also be downloaded on Android TVs with version 7 and above. FireTV with operating system 6 and above and Apple TV with OS 10 and above also support the app.

Apart from this, the world cup will also be shown on cable TV, in case you are wondering. It can be watched on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

  • Published Date: November 19, 2022 7:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 19, 2022 7:54 PM IST
