FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin tomorrow (November 20) and Qatar is hosting it. This is the first time that the World Cup will be held in the Middle Eastern region. The World cup will run for 29 days and 64 matches will be played by 32 teams.

In India, the FIFA World Cup is usually watched on TV every time, however, this time it changes as it can be also watched online for free. Reliance Jio is offering free live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on the JioCinema app.

Here's how you can watch the World Cup 2022 on your mobile device for free.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 on Jio Cinema App

Step 1: Download the JioCinema app on your Android or iOS devices.

Step 2: Open the app and head to the FIFA tab.

Step 3: Once you are in the FIFA tab, you should see the Live stream once the match commences. Tap on the Live stream to start watching the match.

Do you require a Jio SIM to stream FIFA World Cup on JioCinema?

You won’t be needing a Jio SIM to sign up on JioCinema. That said, streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 is free even for non-Jio users.

Can I Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 on a Laptop or TV?

You can also watch the live stream on a PC or laptop by signing in on the browser.

Furthermore, the JioCinema app is available on Samsung TVs running Tizen OS 2.4 and above. It can also be downloaded on Android TVs with version 7 and above. FireTV with operating system 6 and above and Apple TV with OS 10 and above also support the app.

Apart from this, the world cup will also be shown on cable TV, in case you are wondering. It can be watched on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.