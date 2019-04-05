comscore
How to watch Game of Thrones Season 8 in India

This Summer, Game of Thrones aims to bring winter to your life, sorta. The Season 8 promises war and it will be interesting to watch how Jon Snow battles the Night King. It is an end to an epic saga but nonetheless, it should be interesting and exciting at the same time with dragons, Starks and Khaleesi coming to the forefront.

Winter is Coming. Not literally, but yes. On April 14, the Indian Premier League will finally have a rival to match it in the trends. Game of Thrones is coming back for its eighth and final season next week and unlike past years, the epic fantasy series will be simulcast in India. In the past, the fans of Game of Thrones in India have scrambled for ways to legally watch the show without reading spoilers or hearing from someone as to what happened in the most popular TV show. This year, the quest to watch the show at the same as our American counterparts become easier than ever thanks to streaming platforms and the maturity of broadcast players.

What time does Game of Thrones air in the US?

Each episode of the Game of Thrones Season 8 will air at 9PM Eastern Time on HBO in the US.

When can I watch it in India?

As mentioned before, the Game of Thrones Season 8 will be simulcast and each episode will be available to stream via Hotstar at 6.30AM. The first episode will be live at 6.30AM on April 15, which will be the season opening episode and one that will pick up where the last episode of Season 7 ended. While our American counterparts will be enjoying the show on Sunday, Indians will wake up to fresh episode on Monday morning.

How can I watch in India?

The episodes of Game of Thrones Season 8 will air on Hotstar and Star World. HBO will allow simulcast of Game of Thrones in India for the first time since Season 5. This means, you and your friend in the US will be watching the telecast of Season 8 Premiere at the same time. Last year, Hotstar promised that it will have episodes within minutes of it streaming in the US and had some technical issues forcing a lot of people to look for torrent instead. However, this year, there is a promise of Season 8 Episode coming live at the same time as it airs in the US.

In order to watch on Hotstar, which is a streaming platform of Star India, you will need premium subscription. If you have never subscribed to Hotstar before then you can get first month free and it costs Rs 199 per month or Rs 999 annually. Apart from Game of Thrones, you will also be able to stream matches and shows from other networks like NBC. The version of Game of Thrones streamed on Hotstar will be unedited while Star World will air the episodes on Mondays nights in a modified form.

How many episodes are there in Season 8?

The season 7 of Game of Thrones took a big change in its approach by cutting down the number of episodes from ten to mere seven. With Season 8, there is more disappointment on the cards since there will be only six episodes, which will reveal whether Jon Snow knows anything at all about war and whether those dragons have larger that life role. While you lose in terms of number of episodes, the length of each episode is getting longer.

What is each episode length?

Game of Thrones Season 8 is not based on the original book, A Song of Ice and Fire, since George R.R. Martin is yet to finish the next book. Ahead of the release, it has been confirmed that all episodes of Game of Thrones Season 8 will be over 50 minutes. The pilot episode or episode one airing in India on April 15 will be 54 minutes in length and also the shortest of the season. The second episode has a run time of 58 minutes. The next four episodes each have a length of over an hour with the third episode being the longest of the season at 1 hour and 22 minutes. The episode 4 is 1 hour and 18 minutes while the episode 5 and episode 6 have a running time of 1 hour and 20 minutes each.

