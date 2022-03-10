How to memorialize a Facebook account when someone dies

Nowadays, almost half of the population worldwide is active on social media. People make new friends share their experiences, photos, and stories. But have you ever wondered what will happen to the social media accounts of those who die? Also Read - Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Facebook is one such social media platform most used by people worldwide. Facebook has made some special rules for dead people. You can delete it forever or keep it as a memory if you want. For this, the option of 'Remember' will appear immediately after your Facebook account name.

Apart from this, you will also have to send a legal contract to Facebook in which you will have to tell who will handle your account after your death. After which, Facebook will make a contract in which it will be necessary to follow all the instructions.

Features of Memorialized account:

One of the special features of the Memorialized account is that friends and family members can share memories, including posts, photos, videos of a person who has died. The memorialized account has the following features. Remembering will appear next to the person’s name who died on their profile. Depending on a person’s privacy settings, friends can share memories on the memorialized timeline Content shared on the profile will remain on Facebook and be visible to the people who share it. Additionally, Memorized profiles do not appear in public spaces such as Suggestions for People You May Know, Ads, or Birthday Reminders. No person can log in to the memorialized account. Memorized accounts that do not have legacy contacts cannot be changed.

How to request Memorialized account on Facebook

STEP1: First of all, tap on the down-facing icon coming in the top right portion of Facebook.

STEP2: After that, select the Settings and Privacy option and click on Settings.

STEP3: Then tap on Memorialization settings.

STEP4: After that, scroll down and select “Request that your account be deleted after you pass away.”

STEP5: After that, click on “Delete after death.”

A person can select the option to delete their account when they pass away. In addition, all the photos, videos, posts, comments, reactions, and information will be deleted permanently and removed from Facebook once someone has been notified about the death of the profile owner.