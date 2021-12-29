comscore Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up
  • Home
  • How To
  • What happens to an Apple Account after the death of a user? Check steps to set up a legacy contact
News

What happens to an Apple Account after the death of a user? Check steps to set up a legacy contact

How To

Apple's Digital Legacy program is available for the latest iOS 15.2 users. It is a legal contract for iPhones, iPads, and Mac users. After the person's death, any one of these 5 people will have to give the person's death certificate. After this, automatic access to the data will be available.

Apple legacy contacts

The Apple Digital Legacy Program is a type of Power of Attorney. A person will be able to decide to whom his digital assets (such as photos, videos, and documents) should be transferred after his death. In this program of Apple, the person has to suggest the names of any 5 people before his death. These 5 people can be anyone. No one needs to be from your relative or family. Apple will hand over iCloud digital data to the 5 people you recommend. However, these people will have to produce the person’s death certificate. Also Read - Apple announces special Beats Studio Buds to celebrate Lunar New Year

Here’s how you can set up your Apple Legacy Contacts:

STEP1: To use this service, you must first upgrade your iOS to 15.2. If you haven’t already done so, upgrade your phone first. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch, Apple Watch Series 8 and more smartwatches to debut in 2022

STEP2: For this, you have to go to the settings. Also Read - Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered: Quick safety tips

STEP3: Then tap on General.

STEP4: Click on Software Update.

STEP5: Once you have upgraded to iOS 15.2, go to your Settings.

STEP6: Then tap on the name at the top.

STEP7: Then you have to tap on Password & Security.

STEP8: Now select and tap on the Legacy contact’s option.

STEP9: It will ask you to add Legacy contacts.

STEP10: Here, you can add details of up to five contacts.

STEP11: It will automatically set you the family sharing plan.

Apple’s Digital Legacy program is available for the latest iOS 15.2 users. It is a legal contract for iPhones, iPads, and Mac users. After the person’s death, any one of these 5 people will have to give the person’s death certificate. After this, automatic access to the data will be available.

How to access information after a person has passed away:

STEP1: As soon as you add old contacts, they will get an access key.

STEP2: Your selected contact will need to visit digital-legacy.apple.com to log in with an iCloud account

STEP3: There will be an option where you can enter the access key

STEP4: Your contact will have to upload the death certificate, which the Apple team will verify.

STEP5: Then, the contact will receive a link to create a password for the account

STEP6: It can be used to log into Apple devices to access data.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 29, 2021 2:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y21T is expected to launch in India on January 3: Check details
Mobiles
Vivo Y21T is expected to launch in India on January 3: Check details
Planning to get Ola Electric scooter? You can t afford to ignore this before buying

Electric Vehicle

Planning to get Ola Electric scooter? You can t afford to ignore this before buying

Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

Wearables

Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

Samsung steps into the Metaverse with new virtual space at CES 2022

News

Samsung steps into the Metaverse with new virtual space at CES 2022

CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out

News

CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

Samsung steps into the Metaverse with new virtual space at CES 2022

CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out

Adam Mosseri shares what Instagram will look like in 2022

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

How To

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up
Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

Wearables

Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds
Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered

News

Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered
Apple shuts all stores in New York City after spread of Omicron variant

News

Apple shuts all stores in New York City after spread of Omicron variant
Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

News

Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Diamonds टॉप पर मिल रहा धांसू कैरेक्टर फ्री, जानिए पाने का तरीका

Tecno Spark 8 Pro भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, 48MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी से है लैस

Garena Free Fire में शुरू हुआ Nairi Top Up Event, फ्री में कैरेक्टर समेत पाएं कई शानदार रिवॉर्ड

Garena Free Fire में आया लेजेंडरी Frozen Flame Punch, जानें कैसे करना है रिडीम

Vivo Y21T की लॉन्च डेट और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, जानिए कब आएगा भारत

Latest Videos

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

News

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up
How To
Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up
Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

Wearables

Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds
Samsung steps into the Metaverse with new virtual space at CES 2022

News

Samsung steps into the Metaverse with new virtual space at CES 2022
CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out

News

CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out
Adam Mosseri shares what Instagram will look like in 2022

Apps

Adam Mosseri shares what Instagram will look like in 2022

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers