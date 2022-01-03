comscore How to customise WhatsApp notifications for specific contacts
  • Home
  • How To
  • WhatsApp tricks: How to customise notification sound for a specific contact
News

WhatsApp tricks: How to customise notification sound for a specific contact

How To

WhatsApp lets users customise notifications for particular contacts by choosing message tones, light, vibration, call ringtone and more.

Hide last seen from specific people

Remember when you used to customise the ringtone for a specific contact? (maybe some of you still do). Well, the same functionality is also available for WhatsApp. With customised notification, users will be able to know who is calling without even looking at the phone. WhatsApp allows users to customise the notification by choosing options for categories like tone, vibration, popup, and light. Also Read - How to use WhatsApp in your own regional language

Here’s the step-by-step guide for WhatsApp users to customise notifications for a particular contact as per their choice. Also Read - WhatsApp bans over 17 lakh Indian accounts: What to do if yours gets banned too

How to customise WhatsApp notification sound for a specific contact

  1. Open WhatsApp and go to the chatbox of the concerned contact
  2. Tap on the three dots on the top right corner and tap on “View contact”
  3. Select “Customise notifications” and tick the box in front of the “use custom notification” option
  4. You can customise the message and call notifications for the contact

Users will be able to customise notification tone for messages by choosing from a long list of options. They can even use a tone from a third-party app. Additionally, they can also choose the “Light” of the notification from White, Red, Yellow, Green, Cyan, Blue and Purple. For the “Vibrate” category, users will get options like “Default”, “Short”, “Long” and “Off”. For calls, users will be able to select a ringtone of their choice. WhatsApp users will get one additional option of “use high priority notification” that will show previews of notifications at the top of the screen. Also Read - How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality

The same customisation options are available for WhatsApp groups as well. This will make it easier for users to keep up with their work-related WhatsApp groups or friends’ WhatsApp groups. This can also let them decide if they want to dodge that awkward group call or not.

WhatsApp users can disable these customised notifications by unchecking the box in front of the “use custom notification”.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 3, 2022 8:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 3, 2022 8:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to customise WhatsApp notifications for specific contacts
How To
How to customise WhatsApp notifications for specific contacts
OnePlus 9RT is finally coming to India, launch date official confirmed

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT is finally coming to India, launch date official confirmed

Why Ola Electric should be more transparent with deliveries

Opinions

Why Ola Electric should be more transparent with deliveries

Samsung is bringing NFTs to your living rooms: Here s how

Smart TVs

Samsung is bringing NFTs to your living rooms: Here s how

COVID-19 Omicron cases live tracker: How to get latest updates of COVID-19 cases state-wise

How To

COVID-19 Omicron cases live tracker: How to get latest updates of COVID-19 cases state-wise

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung is bringing NFTs to your living rooms: Here s how

Lucknow-Kanpur expressway to use 3D AMG technology

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online

Samsung turns to radio waves to charge its eco TV remotes

OnePlus 10 Pro launching this month: Here's everything you need to know

Most Popular and Downloaded apps of 2021

New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually

EV's that we saw in 2021 and Ev's that we'll see in 2022

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to customise WhatsApp notifications for specific contacts

How To

How to customise WhatsApp notifications for specific contacts
How to use WhatsApp in your own regional language

How To

How to use WhatsApp in your own regional language
WhatsApp bans over 17 lakh Indian accounts: What to do if yours gets banned too

Apps

WhatsApp bans over 17 lakh Indian accounts: What to do if yours gets banned too
How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality: Follow these simple steps
Happy New Year 2022: How to download, send New Year stickers on WhatsApp

Apps

Happy New Year 2022: How to download, send New Year stickers on WhatsApp

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो ने सस्ते में लॉन्च किया 50MP कैमरे और 5000mAh बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन

फ्री फायर में जीतें कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड, जानें रिवॉर्ड साइट पर कोड कैसे करें रिडीम

Garena Free Fire का इवेंट कैलेंडर हुआ लीक, जानें कब आएंगे नए मिशन और नए रिवॉर्ड

Paytm Wallet में इस तरह ऐड करें पैसे, क्रेडिट और डेबिट कार्ड का कर सकते हैं यूज

OnePlus 9RT और OnePlus Buds Z2 जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

Latest Videos

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India
Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

Samsung is bringing NFTs to your living rooms: Here s how
Smart TVs
Samsung is bringing NFTs to your living rooms: Here s how
Lucknow-Kanpur expressway to use 3D AMG technology

News

Lucknow-Kanpur expressway to use 3D AMG technology
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ launch tipped for February, Realme 9i teaser appears online
Samsung turns to radio waves to charge its eco TV remotes

Smart TVs

Samsung turns to radio waves to charge its eco TV remotes
OnePlus 10 Pro launching this month: Here's everything you need to know

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro launching this month: Here's everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers