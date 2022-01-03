Remember when you used to customise the ringtone for a specific contact? (maybe some of you still do). Well, the same functionality is also available for WhatsApp. With customised notification, users will be able to know who is calling without even looking at the phone. WhatsApp allows users to customise the notification by choosing options for categories like tone, vibration, popup, and light. Also Read - How to use WhatsApp in your own regional language

Here’s the step-by-step guide for WhatsApp users to customise notifications for a particular contact as per their choice. Also Read - WhatsApp bans over 17 lakh Indian accounts: What to do if yours gets banned too

How to customise WhatsApp notification sound for a specific contact

Open WhatsApp and go to the chatbox of the concerned contact Tap on the three dots on the top right corner and tap on “View contact” Select “Customise notifications” and tick the box in front of the “use custom notification” option You can customise the message and call notifications for the contact

Users will be able to customise notification tone for messages by choosing from a long list of options. They can even use a tone from a third-party app. Additionally, they can also choose the “Light” of the notification from White, Red, Yellow, Green, Cyan, Blue and Purple. For the “Vibrate” category, users will get options like “Default”, “Short”, “Long” and “Off”. For calls, users will be able to select a ringtone of their choice. WhatsApp users will get one additional option of “use high priority notification” that will show previews of notifications at the top of the screen. Also Read - How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality

The same customisation options are available for WhatsApp groups as well. This will make it easier for users to keep up with their work-related WhatsApp groups or friends’ WhatsApp groups. This can also let them decide if they want to dodge that awkward group call or not.

WhatsApp users can disable these customised notifications by unchecking the box in front of the “use custom notification”.