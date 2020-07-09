comscore How to use Whatsapp animated stickers: Check details | BGR India
WhatsApp Animated Stickers: Here's how to download and send them

Check out how to use WhatsApp animated stickers and how to easily download fun animated stickers for free to impress your friends and family.

  Published: July 9, 2020 7:19 PM IST
We recently heard that instant messaging application WhatsApp was testing out a new feature called ‘Animated Stickers’. Now the feature has come alive in WhatsApp with the latest stable update. The new animated stickers will allow users to send GIF-like moving animated stickers to their contacts. Also Read - Facebook Messenger users could soon chat using WhatsApp

The animated stickers are way cooler than the regular still-image stickers WhatsApp offers. Not only are they more pleasing to watch, but they might even be more expressive to the people you are sending the stickers to. Here is how you can quickly get started impressing your friends, family, and loved ones with WhatsApp stickers. Also Read - WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details

How to send WhatsApp Animated Stickers

Step 1: Get the latest WhatsApp update Also Read - WhatsApp Animated Stickers come to latest beta for iOS and Android

Before you go ahead and start sending out animated stickers to people, you need to be on the latest WhatsApp update. To do this, head over to the Google Play Store and update the app.

Step 2: Go to WhatsApp Stickers

Once your app is updated, you need to download the animated stickers. To do this, open up WhatsApp and get inside any contact’s chatbox. Here, click on the emoji icon next to the text box in which you type your messages. Once in here, switch to the stickers tab by clicking on the stickers button on the bottom.

Step 3: Download the WhatsApp animated stickers

Head over to the ‘+’ icon on the right to add new sticker packs. On the store page, choose the sticker packs that you want to use and hit the download button next to them. WhatsApp has so far added 4 new packs that feature animated stickers. More will soon be added. You can go to the My Stickers pane and check out the existing packs you have.

Step 4: Send out your new animated stickers

Once your WhatsApp animated sticker packs have been downloaded, you can start using them. To do this, head into any chat and go to the page where you select regular stickers to send. Swipe right until you arrive on your new pack that supports animated stickers. Click on any sticker to send it.

Congratulations, you have now sent your first animated sticker. Remember that you can always head back into the sticker store by repeating steps 2 and 3 and download more sticker packs to send to your dear ones.

