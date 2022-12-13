whatsApp released a new feature on its platform dubbed as Avatars. Like Avatars on Facebook, this new feature enables users to create a digital version of them using a diverse combinations of hair styles, facial features, and outfits. WhatsApp users can not only use avatars as their profile pictures, but they can also use them one as a part of a sticker pack that includes a total of 36 custom stickers that reflect various emotions and actions. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls out feature to enable users find groups by contact name: All you need to know

So, if you haven’t tried this feature yet, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you create a stick in WhatsApp and set it as your profile picture. In addition to that, we have also included step to delete your WhatsApp avatar. Here’s what you need to do: Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg announces digital avatars for WhatsApp users: How to create one

How to create your Avatar in WhatsApp

Step 1: Download the latest version of WhatsApp on your Android smartphone or iPhone. Also Read - Google rolls out new features for Pixel devices including Live translate in more languages

Step 2: Tap the settings tab.

Step 3: Tap the Avatar settings that is placed right under your Name and Status on top.

Step 4: Now tap the Create Your Avatar button.

Step 5: In the screen that follows, tap the Get Started button.

Step 6: Choose your skin tone and tap next.

Step 7: In the next screen choose your hair style, hair colour, your outfit, body style, eye shape, eye colour, eye makeup, eyebrows shape and colour, bindi (yes, the very Indian accessory), nose style and accessories, lips and their colour, face shape, marks and lines, face hair and their colour, earrings, hearing devices and their colour, eyewear and their colour and headwear and their colour.

Step 8: Tap Done on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 9: In the dialog box that appears next, tap the Save Changes button.

Step 10: Tap Next. Your Avatar has been created.

How to use your Avatar as your WhatsApp profile picture

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap the Settings tab.

Step 3: Tap your profile photo.

Step 4: Tap the Edit button and then tap the Edit button again.

Step 5: Tap Use Avatar. Once you do so, your profile picture will be replaced by your Avatar.

How to delete your Avatar in WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap the Settings tab.

Step 3: Tap the Avatar button that is placed right under your profile details.

Step 4: Tap Delete Avatar option.

Step 5: Confirm your selection by tapping the Delete button again.