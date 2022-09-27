WhatsApp Call Links: Here is how to use the new calling feature

WhatsApp calls are a good way to connect with your family and friends but you cannot join a call unless someone adds you to it. The Meta-owned company has now introduced Call Links, a new way to join any WhatsApp call by just tapping a link (URL). Just create a link and share it with people you want in a call. The recipients will be able to jump onto the call by tapping it. It is pretty similar to how other video call apps, such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet work. Also Read - WhatsApp will now let participants mute or text specific people during video calls

The best part about using Call Links for inviting people to calls is that people who are not in your contacts can join the call without requiring the admin to save the number. But unlike the apps that are more inclined towards offering video call conferencing, WhatsApp would require you to download the app to be able to make the call using Call Links. The Call Link can be created from the Calls tab.

The new Call Links is not a big feature but it can come in handy if you want to avoid adding people manually to a call. You can just share the link and the recipients can join the call. Call Links will allow up to 32 people in a voice or video call.

Here is how to create Call Links on WhatsApp:

Open WhatsApp and go to the Calls tab.

If this functionality has been rolled out to you, you will see an option to create the link right on top of the call logs. It reads: “Create call link.”

Tap it and WhatsApp will create the Call Link for you to share with anyone. The link could be used for both audio and video calls.

Copy the link and paste it into the chat text boxes of your contacts to share it. Alternatively, you could share the link right from the screen.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Call Links feature on WhatsApp will be rolled out to everyone in the coming weeks. This means not everyone has access to Call Links. WhatsApp’s video calls will also support up to 32 people with encryption. Zuckerberg said the company will share more information about the upcoming expanded support for video calling in the coming days.