comscore WhatsApp Call Links: Here is how to use the new calling feature
  • Home
  • How To
  • Whatsapp Call Links Here Is How To Use The New Calling Feature
News

WhatsApp Call Links: Here is how to use the new calling feature

How To

The new WhatsApp Call Links is not a big feature but it can come in handy if you want to avoid adding people manually to a call.

calllinks

WhatsApp calls are a good way to connect with your family and friends but you cannot join a call unless someone adds you to it. The Meta-owned company has now introduced Call Links, a new way to join any WhatsApp call by just tapping a link (URL). Just create a link and share it with people you want in a call. The recipients will be able to jump onto the call by tapping it. It is pretty similar to how other video call apps, such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet work. Also Read - WhatsApp will now let participants mute or text specific people during video calls

The best part about using Call Links for inviting people to calls is that people who are not in your contacts can join the call without requiring the admin to save the number. But unlike the apps that are more inclined towards offering video call conferencing, WhatsApp would require you to download the app to be able to make the call using Call Links. The Call Link can be created from the Calls tab. Also Read - Here's how you can check account balance via WhatsApp

The new Call Links is not a big feature but it can come in handy if you want to avoid adding people manually to a call. You can just share the link and the recipients can join the call. Call Links will allow up to 32 people in a voice or video call. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones, iPhones from Nov 1: Check the list of devices

Here is how to create Call Links on WhatsApp:

  • Open WhatsApp and go to the Calls tab.
  • If this functionality has been rolled out to you, you will see an option to create the link right on top of the call logs. It reads: “Create call link.”
  • Tap it and WhatsApp will create the Call Link for you to share with anyone. The link could be used for both audio and video calls.
  • Copy the link and paste it into the chat text boxes of your contacts to share it. Alternatively, you could share the link right from the screen.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Call Links feature on WhatsApp will be rolled out to everyone in the coming weeks. This means not everyone has access to Call Links. WhatsApp’s video calls will also support up to 32 people with encryption. Zuckerberg said the company will share more information about the upcoming expanded support for video calling in the coming days.

  • Published Date: September 27, 2022 9:40 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Smart TV offers from Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, Redmi
Deals
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Smart TV offers from Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, Redmi
iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled: Here why

Deals

iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled: Here why

iPhone 14 Pro customers reporting 5G connection issues: All you need to know

Mobiles

iPhone 14 Pro customers reporting 5G connection issues: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, September 27: Get free gun skins, characters and more rewards

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, September 27: Get free gun skins, characters and more rewards

JioMart festive sale begins: Check deals and offers

Deals

JioMart festive sale begins: Check deals and offers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled: Here why

iPhone 14 Pro customers reporting 5G connection issues: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, September 27: Get free gun skins, characters and more rewards

JioMart festive sale begins: Check deals and offers

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Best SUV for Diwali 2022

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook

Hands On

iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook
Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details
Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video

Features

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video
Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers

Features

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers