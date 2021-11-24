comscore WhatsApp brings custom sticker maker tool: Here's how to use it
WhatsApp finally brings custom sticker maker tool: Here's how to use it

WhatsApp now lets you send custom stickers with the new Custom Sticker Maker feature, it is currently rolled out to WhatsApp Web users with Desktop release scheduled in the coming week.

WhatsApp Custom Sticker Maker feature

WhatsApp is an ever-evolving social media app that likes to keep its user base excited with some quirky features. While stickers packs are one of the popularly used features on the platform, users usually have to rely on third-party apps to send their favorite stickers to friends. But that is changing, as WhatsApp will allow users the ability to create their own stickers within the app starting today. Also Read - WhatsApp likely planning to extend message deleting time limit by up to a week

The Meta-owned social app quietly rolled out a ‘custom sticker maker’ for its users. The feature has been currently made available on WhatsApp for Web and Desktop versions. Also Read - WhatsApp could soon release Message Reactions, Reaction Notifications features soon

“Wanted to let you know about a super cool feature we’ve just launched for users of WhatsApp on Mac and PC. Starting today, we are really excited to introduce a new tool on WhatsApp for Web and Desktop that allows users to make their own custom stickers,” the company mentioned in a press note. Also Read - Deleted important WhatsApp chats accidentally? Here’s how to recover them

It’s a welcoming change, given users at the moment require installing stickers packs separately via the App Store to use in the platform. The Meta-owned app hasn’t shared any specifics on the availability of the custom sticker tool on mobile platforms. The feature is currently rolling out for WhatsApp Web, however, one will be able to access it on WhatsApp for Desktop in the coming week. Notably, the feature enables snipping out images accurately, crop or rotate, and even undo or redo changes. WhatsApp notes that to try the new tool, users will have to update WhatsApp Web to its latest version. Here’s how to use the tool and create your own stickers-

How to create custom stickers on WhatsApp

– First up, open WhatsApp Web, then tap on the chat you want to send the custom sticker.

-Next up, click on the paperclip icon beside the chat bar where you will find the new custom sticker tool

-Tap the Sticker option, and then upload the photo that you want to send from the images saved on the computer

-Once picked, you can edit and customise the photo. WhatsApp currently offers a few tools- snipping, adding emojis, stickers from the sticker panel, and text as well

-You can even draw on the image and undo/redo changes that you may have made to the photo

-Once you are done with making the necessary edits, you can then send the custom-created sticker to your friend by tapping on the Select option.

As mentioned before, WhatsApp has currently released the new custom sticker maker tool for PC and Mac users.

  • Published Date: November 24, 2021 5:39 PM IST

