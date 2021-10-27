Facebook-owned WhatsApp keeps on bringing new features for its users. The instant messaging app says that the messages shared on its platform are end-to-end encrypted and that chats are deleted from its server as soon as the sender deletes them. There are several reasons why we end up deleting some WhatsApp messages and again wanting them back. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones, iPhones from Nov 1: Check the list of devices

You can get your WhatsApp chats back only if you have kept WhatsApp backup on. You can turn it on by going to Settings under WhatsApp chat backup and tapping on Chat backup under the Go to Chats option. If you are an iPhone user, then you get this option on Chat Backup by going to Chats under WhatsApp Settings. Also Read - WhatsApp removes this feature for Android, iOS users: Know details

However, you won’t be able to restore messages if you have not set any WhatsApp backups. But here are some tips and tricks through which you can restore deleted WhatsApp messages even if you have not backed them up.

The only available way to recover deleted WhatsApp messages is to use some professional data recovery tool. There are several message recoveries tools available on Google Play Store.

There is an app available on the Google Play store by the name ‘WAMR’ that allows users to recover deleted WhatsApp messages all over again. Interestingly, the app allows you to recover images, photos, and videos and GIFs, and much more.

How to recover your messages with the help of this app

STEP1: Head over to the Google Play store. This app is available only for Android. So, iOS users will not be able to use it.

Step 2: Download and Install the WAMR app on your smartphone

STEP2: A list of several apps appear on the screen, including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and more

STEP3: Select WhatsApp

STEP4: It asks you to enable access to multimedia files and notifications.

STEP5: You will be taken to the notification history home screen of the app.

STEP6: Your WhatsApp messages, along with your contact names, will start to appear on the notification history screen even if you have deleted them from WhatsApp.