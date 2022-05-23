comscore WhatsApp Digilocker services: How to download Driving License, vehicle RC, class X, XII certificates
WhatsApp users can download PAN card, Driving License, Class X certificate, vehicle RC on their phone: Here's how

You will be asked if you have a Digilocker account. If you have a Digilocker account, it will ask the user to enter their Aadhar number

MyGov has launched a new service on its WhatsApp chatbot. The initiative will allow users to access a lot of important documents on WhatsApp. The new feature will make it easier for the govt to deliver its services and for the users to get their details easily.  Users will be able to use MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp to access the new Digilocker service. This includes creating and authenticating their Digilocker account, and downloading documents such as PAN card, driving license, and vehicle registration certificate, amongst others, all on WhatsApp. The MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp is a major step to ensure governance and government services are at the fingertips of citizens. Also Read - WhatsApp to drop support for iOS 10, iOS 11 soon: Check affected iPhone models

MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp will now offer a suite of services for integrated citizen support. The helpdesk has started by offering Digilocker services. The new service will enable citizens to access the following documents with ease. Also Read - WhatsApp announces Cloud API for large business, confirms Premium service for SMBs

Documents you can get via Digilocker service on WhatsApp

PAN card
Driving License
CBSE Class X Passing Certificate
Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)
Insurance Policy – Two Wheeler
Class X Marksheet
Class XII Marksheet
Insurance Policy Document (Life and Non-life available on Digilocker) Also Read - No, WhatsApp will not let you leave groups silently

How to get these documents from Digilocker on WhatsApp

-The first thing you will need to do is to sign up for a Digilocker account. If you already have one, it gets easier to get the documents.

-In order to access the new MyGov chatbot you will need to simply send ‘Namaste’ or ‘Hi’ or ‘Digilocker’ to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

-As soon as you send ‘Digilocker’ you’ll get a response saying “Welcome to DigiLocker Services to download/issue your documents.”

-You will be asked if you have a Digilocker account. If you have a Digilocker account, it will ask the user to enter their Aadhar number. Once you do that, you’ll get an OTP on your registered mobile device.

-Once you enter the OTP, you’ll be able to download all the documents or any one document from that is available in your Digilocker account.

The MyGov Helpdesk was launched in March 2020. On WhatsApp, the facility has offered  critical instruments in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic by offering people authentic sources of Covid-related information, along with critical uses like vaccine appointment bookings and vaccine certificate downloads. So far over 80 million people have reached out to the helpdesk, over 33 million vaccine certificates have been downloaded, and even vaccination appointments have been booked across the country.

The MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp aims to build a comprehensive administrative support system for citizens to access resources and essential services by adding Digilocker services.

Commenting on the launch of this Digilocker service, Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov; President & CEO NeGD; MD & CEO Digital India Corporation (DIC) at Govt of India, said, “Offering Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk is a natural progression and a step towards providing citizens with simplified access to essential services via WhatsApp’s easy and accessible platform. With almost 100 Million+ people already registered on Digilocker and 5 Billion+ documents issued till date, we are confident that the service on WhatsApp will digitally empower millions by helping them access authentic documents and information, right from within their phones. This is in line with the vision of PM Shri Narendra Modi to streamline and improve delivery of public services.”

Talking about the new launch, Shivnath Thukral, Director – Public Policy, WhatsApp, said, “MyGov Corona Helpdesk is now the go-to solution for millions in the country who want access to accurate information & public services. What started as a citizen-centric offering during the pandemic, has now evolved into a scaled delivery vehicle for all digital governance initiatives in an easy, simple and efficient way for citizens. Equipping the MyGov Helpdesk with Digilocker services that can be accessed directly via WhatsApp, we want to unlock technology’s potential to extend the benefits of essential services to citizens at scale, and this is a significant step towards scaling up the Digital India vision and a digitally empowered country.”

  Published Date: May 23, 2022 3:40 PM IST

