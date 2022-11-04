Meta rolled out a host of new features on WhatsApp earlier this month. The list includes Communities, in-chat polls, bigger group limit and greater group video calling limit among other things. In addition to this, the company silently launched another feature called Online Presence. Also Read - How to create, share a call link in WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

WhatsApp’s Online Presence feature, as the name suggests, enables WhatsApp users to hide their online status from select contacts. “Decide who sees your online status. Now you can chat with certain people without all your contacts knowing you’re there,” WhatsApp wrote in a post on social media. Also Read - Meta India head Ajit Mohan resigns after four years

In essence, this feature will let users choose the contacts with whom they want to interact by letting them know that they are online. Of course, this feature will not stop their other contacts from dropping them a message as and when required. Also Read - How to create a Community in WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

How to use WhatsApp’s Online Presence feature on Android

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the More option.

Step 3: Now tap the Settings option and then tap Privacy.

Step 4: Tap Last Seen and Online option.

Step 5: Now, tap My Contacts Except option…

Step 6: Next, select all the contacts whom you want to hide your online status from.

Step 7: Tap Done.

How to use WhatsApp’s Online Presence feature on iPhone

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the Settings tab.

Step 3: Tap the Privacy option.

Step 4: Now, tap My Contacts Except option…

Step 5: Next, select all the contacts whom you want to hide your online status from.

Step 6: Tap Done.

How to use WhatsApp’s Online Presence feature on Desktop

Step 1: Open WhatsApp’s Desktop app on your personal computer.

Step 2: Now click the Menu option.

Step 3: Now go to the Settings option and then click on Privacy option.

Step 4: Now, click on the My Contacts Except option…

Step 5: Next, select all the contacts whom you want to hide your online status from.

Step 6: Tap Done to finish the process.

It is worth noting that if you don’t share your last seen or online, you will not be able to see other users’ last seen or online status as well. This is similar to the way Read Receipts work on the platform.