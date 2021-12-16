WhatsApp has been steadily improving its voice messages feature. Earlier this year, the messaging app introduced variable playback speed for voice messages on its platform. Shortly after that, WhatsApp improved the look and feel of its voice messages feature. And now, WhatsApp has released yet another update to its platform that enables users to preview voice messages before sending them. The Meta-owned messaging service said that it had been slowly rolling out its preview voice messages feature to its users in the recent weeks and now it is available across all platforms, which includes Android, iOS, desktop and web to users across the globe. Also Read - You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

According to a WhatsApp support page, the option to preview a voice message will appear after you press the stop button to finish a recording. Users can preview the voice recording using the play button. They can also listen to a particular part of the voice recording using the timestamp. After they are done reviewing it, they can either hit the trash button to delete the recording or tap the send button to share it with the intended user. Also Read - A WhatsApp bug is making iOS app crash for iPhone users

It is worth noting that this is not the first that we have been hearing about WhatsApp’s preview voice messages feature. WABetaInfo first reported this feature – or at least a version of it – back in October this year. At the time, the blog site had said that WhatsApp was working on a feature that would enable users to pause voice recordings. “…after stopping recording the voice message, you will find another record button: when you tap it, you will be able to resume recording the voice note,” the blog site had said at the time. Now, a little over two months later, the company has finally rolled a more nuanced version of the reported feature to its users globally. Also Read - Give your WhatsApp application a personal touch with a Christmas hat

They’re not mistakes, they’re rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send. pic.twitter.com/ohnEVrGTvD — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 14, 2021

How to preview voice messages in WhatsApp

If you want to try your hands on WhatsApp’s newly rolled out preview voice message feature, here’s a step-by-step guide for you:

Step 1: Open an individual or group chat.

Step 2: Tap and hold the microphone, then slide up to lock hands-free recording.

Step 3: Start recording the message.

Step 4: Once finished, tap stop.

Step 5: Tap play to listen to your recording. You can also tap any part of the recording to play it from that timestamp.

Step 6: Tap the trash can to delete the voice message, or tap send to send it.