Stranger Things 4, Vol 1 will premiere on Netflix on May 27. Ahead of the premier, some of the most iconic buildings across the globe lit up in celebration of the upcoming season of the show.

Globally, 15 landmarks including the Empire State Building in New York City, Bondi Beach in Australia Duomo Square in Milan, Malecon Barranquilla in Colombia, the Gateway of India in Mumbai, Menara Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Al-'Ula National Monument in Saudi Arabia, Cologne Media Park in Germany, XBox Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles, Wawel Castle in Krakow, Poland, Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and the Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao, Telefónica building, Gran Vía 28, Madrid, and Plaza del Callao, Madrid in Spain displayed the rifts that appear in the show.

Here are some of the monuments painted in the colours of Stranger Things' colours:

The rift has opened, brb going through a portal to the Upside Down to grab a slice of mind flaying pizza 🏄🍕 📍Head to Dereham Place, Shoreditch! https://t.co/DmZ0n8kPVP pic.twitter.com/CN0D49aa11 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 26, 2022

The excitement does not end there. WhatsApp, in celebration of the upcoming season of Stranger Things has released a new sticker pack dedicated to the show. This new Stranger Things sticker pack is available for download in WhatsApp’s Android and iOS-based apps. Additionally, WhatsApp users can also download this sticker pack on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp’s Desktop. So, here is an easy guide that will help you download Stranger Things sticker pack in WhatsApp.

How to download Stranger Things sticker pack in WhatsApp on Android, iOS

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and then open any chat window.

Step 2: Tap the sticker option that appears in the message bar in the bottom right corner of the window.

Step 3: Tap the sticker icon at the bottom and then tap the ‘Plus’ icon on top of the sticker bar.

Step 4: Tap the Stranger Things sticker pack

Step 5: Tap the download button.

How to download Stranger Things sticker pack on WhatsApp Web

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web or open WhatsApp’s Desktop app.

Step 2: Open any chat the click on the Smiley that appears on the bottom left side of the window.

Step 3: Now click on the Plus icon that appears on the right side of the sticker window.

Step 4: Click the Stranger Things sticker pack option and hit download.