WhatsApp guide: How to restore chat history on Android, iOS

WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging application on the planet right now. Many users have to switch to newer devices every now and then. In order to make the switch, easy WhatsApp provides chat back-ups. These backups are also very helpful in case you lose your primary device. The app is programmed to back up chats on a regular level. The user can choose a specific frequency to create back-ups of their chat.

How to restore chat backup on iPhone, iOS

-First, you need to verify that an iCloud backup exists in WhatsApp > Settings > Chats > Chat Backup.

-If you can see when the last backup was performed, delete and reinstall WhatsApp.

-After verifying your phone number, follow the prompts to restore your chat history.

-Remember to be signed in with the Apple ID you use to access iCloud and iCloud Drive must be turned on.

-There must be enough free space on both your iCloud and iPhone. You need to have at least 2.05 times the space available in your iCloud -account and on your phone than the actual size of your backup.

-The phone number used for backing up and restoring must be the same. You can’t restore the chat history from another WhatsApp account.

-Because backups are tied to individual phone numbers, it is possible to have backups for multiple WhatsApp accounts stored in the same iCloud account.

How to restore chat backup on an Android smartphone

To restore your backup:

-Ensure that your new Android device is linked to the Google Account where your backup is saved

-Install and open WhatsApp, then verify your number.

-Tap Restore when prompted to restore your chats and media from Google Drive.

-After the restoration process is complete, tap Next. Your chats will be displayed once initialization is complete.

-WhatsApp will continue to restore your media files after your chats are restored.

-If you install WhatsApp without any prior backups from Google Drive, WhatsApp will automatically restore from your local backup file.

How to restore from a local backup:

-If you want to use a local backup, you’ll need to transfer the files to the phone using a computer, file explorer or SD Card.

-Download a file manager app.

-In the file manager app, navigate to your local storage or sdcard > WhatsApp > Databases. If your data isn’t stored on an SD card, you might see “internal storage” or “main storage” instead. Copy the most recent backup file to the local storage’s Databases folder of your new device.

-Install and open WhatsApp, then verify your number.

-Tap RESTORE when prompted to restore your chats and media from the local backup.

Note:

-Your phone will store up to the last seven days worth of local backup files.

-Local backups will be automatically created every day at 2:00 AM and saved as a file in your phone.

-If your data isn’t stored in the /sdcard/WhatsApp/ folder, you might see “internal storage” or “main storage” folders.