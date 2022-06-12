comscore WhatsApp guide: How to restore chat history on Android, iOS
  • Home
  • How To
  • Whatsapp Guide How To Restore Chat History On Android Ios
News

WhatsApp guide: How to restore chat history on Android, iOS

How To

The app is programmed to back up chats on a regular level. The user can choose a specific frequency to create back-ups of their chat.

whatsapp

How to restore a chat back up on Android and iOS

WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging application on the planet right now. Many users have to switch to newer devices every now and then. In order to make the switch, easy WhatsApp provides chat back-ups. These backups are also very helpful in case you lose your primary device. The app is programmed to back up chats on a regular level. The user can choose a specific frequency to create back-ups of their chat. Also Read - How to change your phone number on Amazon

How to restore chat backup on iPhone, iOS

-First, you need to verify that an iCloud backup exists in WhatsApp > Settings > Chats > Chat Backup.
-If you can see when the last backup was performed, delete and reinstall WhatsApp.
-After verifying your phone number, follow the prompts to restore your chat history.
-Remember to be signed in with the Apple ID you use to access iCloud and iCloud Drive must be turned on.
-There must be enough free space on both your iCloud and iPhone. You need to have at least 2.05 times the space available in your iCloud -account and on your phone than the actual size of your backup.
-The phone number used for backing up and restoring must be the same. You can’t restore the chat history from another WhatsApp account.
-Because backups are tied to individual phone numbers, it is possible to have backups for multiple WhatsApp accounts stored in the same iCloud account. Also Read - WhatsApp users can now add up to 512 members to a group

How to restore chat backup on an Android smartphone

To restore your backup: Also Read - WhatsApp may soon let you download your chat back-ups on a PC, laptop or phone: Here's how

-Ensure that your new Android device is linked to the Google Account where your backup is saved
-Install and open WhatsApp, then verify your number.
-Tap Restore when prompted to restore your chats and media from Google Drive.
-After the restoration process is complete, tap Next. Your chats will be displayed once initialization is complete.
-WhatsApp will continue to restore your media files after your chats are restored.
-If you install WhatsApp without any prior backups from Google Drive, WhatsApp will automatically restore from your local backup file.

How to restore from a local backup:

-If you want to use a local backup, you’ll need to transfer the files to the phone using a computer, file explorer or SD Card.
-Download a file manager app.
-In the file manager app, navigate to your local storage or sdcard > WhatsApp > Databases. If your data isn’t stored on an SD card, you might see “internal storage” or “main storage” instead. Copy the most recent backup file to the local storage’s Databases folder of your new device.
-Install and open WhatsApp, then verify your number.
-Tap RESTORE when prompted to restore your chats and media from the local backup.

Note:

-Your phone will store up to the last seven days worth of local backup files.
-Local backups will be automatically created every day at 2:00 AM and saved as a file in your phone.
-If your data isn’t stored in the /sdcard/WhatsApp/ folder, you might see “internal storage” or “main storage” folders.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 12, 2022 7:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 12, 2022 7:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Soon Aadhaar cardholders will be able to access basic services from home: Here s how
News
Soon Aadhaar cardholders will be able to access basic services from home: Here s how
Airtel new 'missed call alert' feature is coming to all its users

Telecom

Airtel new 'missed call alert' feature is coming to all its users

OnePlus' popular physical alert-slider may soon become a rare sight

Mobiles

OnePlus' popular physical alert-slider may soon become a rare sight

Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift launch this week: What to expect

Photo Gallery

Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift launch this week: What to expect

Crypto prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum witness sharp drop in last 24 hours

News

Crypto prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum witness sharp drop in last 24 hours

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Soon Aadhaar cardholders will be able to access basic services from home: Here s how

Airtel new 'missed call alert' feature is coming to all its users

OnePlus' popular physical alert-slider may soon become a rare sight

Crypto prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum witness sharp drop in last 24 hours

Another Indian startup FarEye lays off 250 employees

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial

Features

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial
Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch

News

Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch
Google Maps to Show Air Quality In your Area, check out Google's New Feature

News

Google Maps to Show Air Quality In your Area, check out Google's New Feature
Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

News

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999