WhatsApp introduced the delete for everyone feature a few years ago for users in India and also in other markets. As the name suggests, the feature basically lets users delete any messages for everyone whether on a group or individual chat within a stipulated time period. Also Read - WhatsApp turns 12 years old: 5 important facts about the messaging platform

Well, there’s no official way to retrieve these deleted messages but there’s surely a hack. And this is strictly not for any of the iOS/iPhone users out there. Here’s a simple trick to check deleted WhatsApp messages. We surely should mention here that this isn’t an official feature that WhatsApp offers and you will need to download a third-party application for this hack. Also Read - Wish to chat with yourself on WhatsApp? Here's how you can with these hacks

As mentioned earlier, this is for Android users as the third-party app is available only on Google Play Store. To start, head to the Play store and download this third-party app called WhatsRemoved+. This is a tried and tested process. Also Read - Alert! WhatsApp will stop working if you don't accept new privacy policy

Here’s how to read deleted WhatsApp messages

STEP 1: The WhatsAppRemoved+ app measures 4.90MB in size so connect your mobile with a stable WiFi connection. Once the app is downloaded, open it and accept the terms and conditions.

STEP 2: The application will then ask you to select the apps you want it to save all notifications from.

STEP 3: To continue and read all deleted messages, enable the WhatsApp option and then click on continue. You will be able to see options like Facebook, Instagram, among others.

STEP 4: The WhatsRemoved+ app will then ask whether it should save files. It will then take to a page showing all of the deleted WhatsApp messages.

STEP 5: You will just need to click on the WhatsApp option displayed on the screen

STEP 6: Next, click on the Detected option present on top of the screen.

STEP 7: Once the option is enabled you will be able to read all deleted WhatsApp messages.

It should be noted that this third party app consists of ads. These apps often tend to collect user data, so if you are concerned about user privacy and security use this app at your own risk.