comscore How to transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android to iOS
  • Home
  • How To
  • Whatsapp Hacks How To Transfer Chat History From Android To Ios
News

WhatsApp hacks: How to transfer chat history from Android to iOS

How To

WhatsApp has rolled out the ability to transfer all of a user's chat history from Android to iOS. Here's a step-by-step guide for the same.

WhatsApp

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp, after months of testing, has released the functionality that enables users to transfer all of their chat data from their old Android smartphone to their new iPhone. The feature was first announced by Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg last month. Now, the company, via a post on Twitter, has confirmed that it is rolling out this feature to all WhatsApp users around the globe. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls chat migration from Android to iOS and vice versa to all users

“A new way to keep the chats that mean the most. Today, you’ll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices,” WhatsApp wrote in a tweet. Also Read - WhatsApp is working on quick reactions for Status, just like Instagram

So, if you are planning to switch to an iPhone and you want to take all of your WhatsApp data along, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you do so. But, before you do so, there are a couple of things you need to ensure so that you are able to transfer data from your Android phone to your iPhone. Here are the details:

Checklist for transferring WhatsApp data from Android phone to iPhone

— An Android phone running on Android 5 or above.
— An iPhone running on iOS 15.5 or above.
— Move to iOS app installed on the Android phone.
— WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above installed on iPhone.
— WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or above installed on your old device
— iPhone must be factory new or reset to factory settings.
— Your Android phone and iPhone must be connected to a power source.
— Your Android and iPhone should be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

How to transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android phone to iPhone

Step 1: Open the Move to iOS app on your Android smartphone and follow the prompts on-screen.

Step 2: A code will be displayed on your iPhone. When prompted, enter the code on your Android phone.

Step 3: Now tap the Continue button and follow the on-screen prompts.

Step 5: Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen.

Step 6: Now, tap the START button on your Android phone, and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export.

Step 7: You will be signed out from your Android phone once the data is prepared.

Step 8: Tap the NEXT button to return to the Move to iOS app.

Step 9: Now tap the CONTINUE button to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete.

Step 10: Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

Step 11: Tap the Start button when prompted, and allow the process to complete.

Now finish activating your iPhone and all of your WhatsApp data will be there in WhatsApp on your iPhone.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 21, 2022 3:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

ITR 2022-23: Here's how to file ITR online for AY 2022-23; follow these step-by-step rules
How To
ITR 2022-23: Here's how to file ITR online for AY 2022-23; follow these step-by-step rules
OnePlus announces to unveil OxygenOS 13 on August 3

News

OnePlus announces to unveil OxygenOS 13 on August 3

BGMI-maker Krafton rolls out New State Mobile July update with better weapons, changes to maps

Gaming

BGMI-maker Krafton rolls out New State Mobile July update with better weapons, changes to maps

WhatsApp users can now migrate chat history from Android to iOS

Apps

WhatsApp users can now migrate chat history from Android to iOS

Google Pixel Buds Pro launched in India at Rs 19,990

News

Google Pixel Buds Pro launched in India at Rs 19,990

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 10T key details on colour and storage variants leaked ahead of India launch

ITR 2022-23: Here's how to file ITR online for AY 2022-23; follow these step-by-step rules

OnePlus announces to unveil OxygenOS 13 on August 3

BGMI-maker Krafton rolls out New State Mobile July update with better weapons, changes to maps

WhatsApp users can now migrate chat history from Android to iOS

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date

News

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date
BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car
Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

Hands On

Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999