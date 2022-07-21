WhatsApp, after months of testing, has released the functionality that enables users to transfer all of their chat data from their old Android smartphone to their new iPhone. The feature was first announced by Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg last month. Now, the company, via a post on Twitter, has confirmed that it is rolling out this feature to all WhatsApp users around the globe. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls chat migration from Android to iOS and vice versa to all users

"A new way to keep the chats that mean the most. Today, you'll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices," WhatsApp wrote in a tweet.

A new way to keep the chats that mean the most 📱📲 Today, you'll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices.
— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 20, 2022

So, if you are planning to switch to an iPhone and you want to take all of your WhatsApp data along, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you do so. But, before you do so, there are a couple of things you need to ensure so that you are able to transfer data from your Android phone to your iPhone. Here are the details:

Checklist for transferring WhatsApp data from Android phone to iPhone

— An Android phone running on Android 5 or above.

— An iPhone running on iOS 15.5 or above.

— Move to iOS app installed on the Android phone.

— WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above installed on iPhone.

— WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or above installed on your old device

— iPhone must be factory new or reset to factory settings.

— Your Android phone and iPhone must be connected to a power source.

— Your Android and iPhone should be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

How to transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android phone to iPhone

Step 1: Open the Move to iOS app on your Android smartphone and follow the prompts on-screen.

Step 2: A code will be displayed on your iPhone. When prompted, enter the code on your Android phone.

Step 3: Now tap the Continue button and follow the on-screen prompts.

Step 5: Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen.

Step 6: Now, tap the START button on your Android phone, and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export.

Step 7: You will be signed out from your Android phone once the data is prepared.

Step 8: Tap the NEXT button to return to the Move to iOS app.

Step 9: Now tap the CONTINUE button to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete.

Step 10: Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

Step 11: Tap the Start button when prompted, and allow the process to complete.

Now finish activating your iPhone and all of your WhatsApp data will be there in WhatsApp on your iPhone.