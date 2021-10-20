How to secretly check someone’s WhatsApp status: Follow these steps

WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging apps with two billion monthly users. People use the platform to share videos, photos, GIFs, and stay in contact with each other. There are a number of hidden features that most people do not know about. Also Read - WhatsApp working on a new message reactions feature for iOS users: How it works

We all share our thoughts on photos and videos in the form of status on WhatsApp. These statuses are automatically deleted after 24 hours. You get to know who viewed your status through the viewing option. But did you know that you can view your contact’s status without showing up in their viewer list. Also Read - 5 interesting upcoming WhatsApp features you must wait for

One of the popular features of the Facebook-owned instant messaging app is the ‘Read Receipts.’ Through the ‘Read receipt’ feature, we know that our message has reached the receiver. Additionally, after the receiver has read the message, this tick mark becomes blue in colour. If you disable the ‘Read receipt‘ feature, the person will not know if you have seen their status or read their messages. Also Read - Happy Dusshera 2021 messages, images, stickers, quotes: How to create, send Happy Vijayadashami greetings via WhatsApp

How to view someone’s status secretly

Open WhatsApp app. On the top right side of the home screen, you will see three dots. Tap on the dots, and you will see a variety of options. From these options, tap on Settings. Tap on the account option. Click on Privacy. Disable the Read receipt feature.

Once the read receipts feature is disabled, your contacts will not know who viewed their WhatsApp status. However, you will also not be able to see who viewed your status.

There are some other ways through which you can stop people know that you viewed their status. Turn off your mobile data or disable your Wifi. You can now check their status without letting them know. But as soon as you go online, the other person will see that you have seen their status.