WhatsApp is a great messaging app and allows you to make a lot of changes in order to offer users a better experience. There are a lot of things that you can do on WhatsApp, which is why you will find plenty of tips and tricks stories online. Here, we will be talking about how you can change the chat wallpapers on WhatsApp. If you are bored of using the default WhatsApp wallpaper, then don't worry, there are three ways to change them.

Adding a new wallpaper not makes a chat look new, but also makes the messaging experience more exciting. You might already be aware that the company gives you solid colors in the name of Wallpapers. If you don't like this using solid colors, you also get the Wallpaper Library option. This is available in the app itself and when you tap on it, you will be asked to download it from Play Store.

While this only gives you a bunch of beautiful wallpapers, the best way is to use your phone's Gallery to change the wallpaper. Yes, you read it right. The messaging allows you to add photos from your gallery, which is great as you get the dom to add any photo. So, if you like an image on Google, you can download it and then make it your WhatsApp wallpaper. Read on to know more about how you can change your chat wallpaper on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp: How to add beautiful wallpapers to chats

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to any chat.

Step 2: Tap on the three-dotted icon, which is located on the top right side of the screen.

Step 3: Press on Wallpaper and you will get three ways to change the wallpaper. These are Gallery, Solid Color and Wallpaper Library.

Step 4: Once you press on Wallpaper Library, you will be redirected to Google Play store to download the app for the same. After installing the app, you will find a bunch of beautiful wallpapers.

Step 5: Now, open WhatsApp app > three-dotted icon > Wallpaper > Wallpaper Library.