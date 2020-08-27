WhatsApp offers a lot of features both on Android and iOS version, but not all of them are visible in front of your eyes. Some features are hidden and you will find them when you explore the messaging app. The Facebook-owned company is all set to add more features like animated stickers, multi-device mode, ringtone for group calls, and others. WhatsApp will soon allow you to use one account on multiple phones. Also Read - How to make video or voice calls on Telegram

While these will take time to hit the app, there is one feature that WhatsApp added a long time back and could be useful too. The company allows you to add a shortcut of any WhatsApp chat on your home screen. If you talk to a person most of the time, then you can create a shortcut of that chat. Once you add it to the home screen, you will be able to check that person’s messages directly and you don’t need to open the messaging app. Also Read - WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls

There are times when you are waiting for an important message and that chat is somewhere down. So, the shortcut feature will help you check the chat instantly and you don’t need to hunt for the name in the WhatsApp app. You can delete the WhatsApp chat shortcut by just long-pressing it on the home screen. You will then see a remove option, which you need to tap on to get rid of it. Also Read - WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon

WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app. Tap on the chat of the person you want to add a shortcut on your phone’s home screen.

Step 2: Now tap on the three-dotted icon, which can be seen on the top right corner.

Step 3: Tap on More and select “Add Shortcut.” You will now that individual chat on the home screen.