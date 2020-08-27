comscore WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen
  • Home
  • How To
  • WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen
News

WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen

How To

WhatsApp offers a lot of features both on Android and iOS version, but not all of them are visible in front of your eyes. Some features are hidden and you will find them when you explore the messaging

  • Published: August 27, 2020 9:00 PM IST
whatsapp-stock

WhatsApp offers a lot of features both on Android and iOS version, but not all of them are visible in front of your eyes. Some features are hidden and you will find them when you explore the messaging app. The Facebook-owned company is all set to add more features like animated stickers, multi-device mode, ringtone for group calls, and others. WhatsApp will soon allow you to use one account on multiple phones. Also Read - How to make video or voice calls on Telegram

While these will take time to hit the app, there is one feature that WhatsApp added a long time back and could be useful too. The company allows you to add a shortcut of any WhatsApp chat on your home screen. If you talk to a person most of the time, then you can create a shortcut of that chat. Once you add it to the home screen, you will be able to check that person’s messages directly and you don’t need to open the messaging app. Also Read - WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls

Watch: Five interesting Android games that you should try

There are times when you are waiting for an important message and that chat is somewhere down. So, the shortcut feature will help you check the chat instantly and you don’t need to hunt for the name in the WhatsApp app. You can delete the WhatsApp chat shortcut by just long-pressing it on the home screen. You will then see a remove option, which you need to tap on to get rid of it. Also Read - WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon

WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app. Tap on the chat of the person you want to add a shortcut on your phone’s home screen.

Step 2: Now tap on the three-dotted icon, which can be seen on the top right corner.

Step 3: Tap on More and select “Add Shortcut.” You will now that individual chat on the home screen.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 27, 2020 9:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen
How To
WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen
How to watch Instagram Reels videos in the app

How To

How to watch Instagram Reels videos in the app

PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 registrations open

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 registrations open

How to make video or voice calls on Telegram

How To

How to make video or voice calls on Telegram

Motorola Moto G9 top five features to watch out for

Photo Gallery

Motorola Moto G9 top five features to watch out for

Motorola Moto G9 now official in India: Top 5 features that make it worth a look

Photo Gallery

Motorola Moto G9 now official in India: Top 5 features that make it worth a look

Most Popular

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India Helio G35, MIUI 12

OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings camera improvements

iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones

Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak

Samsung Galaxy M31s stocks will be replenished starting today

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen

How To

WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen
How to make video or voice calls on Telegram

How To

How to make video or voice calls on Telegram
WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls

News

WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls
WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon

News

WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon
WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report

News

WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus का 2022 तक भारत में होगा सबसे बड़ा R&D सेंटर, नए टैलेंट्स की हो रही है खोज

Mi TV मॉडल्स की कीमत बढ़ा सकती है शाओमी, यह होगी महंगी टीवी की वजह

Redmi 9i स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold सीरीज में जल्द लॉन्च हो सकते हैं तीन नए फोन

WhatsApp जल्द ही iPhone और Android यूजर्स की बड़ी प्रोब्लम को करेगा दूर

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India Helio G35, MIUI 12
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India Helio G35, MIUI 12
OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings camera improvements

News

OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings camera improvements
iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones

News

iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones
Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak

News

Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak
Samsung Galaxy M31s stocks will be replenished starting today

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s stocks will be replenished starting today

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers