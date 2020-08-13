WhatsApp: How to check all the deleted messages in the messaging app

WhatsApp introduced the “Delete for Everyone” feature a long time back. But, this is was one of the biggest and useful ones from the Facebook-owned company. Initially, WhatsApp said that you are only allowed to delete any message within seven minutes. The messaging app later increased the time limit to offer a better experience. So, if you have sent a message to anyone, WhatsApp will not give you the “Delete for Everyone” option after about an hour. Also Read - WhatsApp multi-device mode could be released soon

WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted, and the company says that chats are deleted from its server end as soon as the sender deletes them. It even says that recipients might see your message before it's deleted or if deletion wasn't successful. Yes, this is true. There are times when you have read the message in the notification panel and later on you see "message was deleted" label, which is sometimes funny.

Watch: How to delete your Google account?

Whenever a message is deleted on WhatsApp, you get notified in the app that it was deleted, which completely ruins the purpose of the feature. After deleting something, the person will likely ask you what was it that you deleted and then you have to explain. If you delete messages on Telegram, you won't even know that a friend of yours might have messaged you.

Telegram doesn’t even pull up that particular chat on the top, which is great. So, in case you miss deleted WhatsApp messages even in the notification panel, then there is a way of how you can check it. There is a third-party app called WhatsRemoved+ app, which lets you read all the deleted messages. You will find this app on Google Play Store, which shows this app has been downloaded by more than five million people. Read on to know more about how to check deleted WhatsApp messages on Android phones.

How to check deleted messages on WhatsApp?

Step 1: Open WhatsRemoved+ app and complete the setup process by giving it permissions.

Step 2: It will then also ask you to choose apps for which you want to get notifications and detect changes. You need to select WhatsApp and move ahead.

Step 3: You will also be asked if you want to save deleted files, which is completely your call. You are done and now, you will witness all the deleted messages in the WhatsRemoved+ app. The app shows