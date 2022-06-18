After a lot of rumours, WhatsApp now finally lets users hide their Profile Photo, Last Seen and About from specific people on their contact list. This privacy setting was already available in the beta version for some time now. WhatsApp has now announced that it is now rolling out for all iOS and Android users globally. Also Read - WhatsApp might soon allow admins to limit who joins the group chats: Report

Until now, users had three privacy options: everyone, my contacts and nobody. They will now see an additional option called “My contacts except…”. By clicking on this option, users will need to choose the specific contacts that whom they want to hide their details from. Notably, if you choose to hide your “Last Seen” from contacts, you will not be able to see their last seen status as well. Also Read - WhatsApp will now let participants mute or text specific people during video calls

This option can be accessed from the privacy section in the account settings. Also Read - Father’s Day: WhatsApp tips and tricks for fathers to stay safe online

How to hide profile photo, last seen from specific people on WhatsApp

To hide your profile photo, last seen and About info from particular people, all you need to do is open WhatsApp. Go to the Settings> Account> Privacy menu. This procedure can be followed on iPhone and Android. This way, you can choose who you want to exclude from your contacts and keep them from viewing their details.

The “My Contacts except” option was available for Status, Read Receipts and more.

🔒 To further protect your privacy online, we’re rolling out new options to your privacy control settings 🔒 Now you can select who from your contact list can see your Profile Photo, About, and Last Seen status. For more information follow this link: https://t.co/UGMCx2n70h — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 15, 2022

For the unversed, WhatsApp has introduced a few updates for its video calling feature. One of the major highlights of these announcements is that participants in the call will now be able to mute specific people during the call, including the host, if they want. These updates were announced by WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart.