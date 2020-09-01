WhatsApp currently offers only a few stickers, which you might be bored of. So a lot of users have to rely on third-party apps to get some cool or festival-related stickers. The messaging service already has plans to soon add animated stickers to its app. The new WhatsApp animated stickers will allow users to send GIF-like moving animated stickers to their contacts. This will be available for both Android and iOS. Also Read - WhatsApp Web: How to set Dark Theme for the web version

So, if you are in search of a good app, which can offer tons of free stickers, then keep reading to know more about it. There is an app called Sticker.ly on Google Play Store. You will find funny stickers of Arnab Goswami, emojis, Harry Potter, PUBG, Alia Bhatt, and more. If you love to use stickers, then you will never be bored with this app as there are never-ending sticker packs. You can also create your own stickers with the app. Also Read - How to turn off location tracking on Android phones

To recall, WhatsApp started supporting stickers in its chat only recently since 2019. Until then, the app relied on its emojis instead. Right now, WhatsApp offers its own sticker packs to users and allows them to import some third-party sticker packs as well. We have tried a new app that offers you a lot of creative stickers and everything is free of cost. Read on to know more about new stickers. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to add chat shortcuts on your home screen

WhatsApp: How to send trending and fun stickers to friends

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and download “Sticker.ly – Sticker Maker & WhatsApp Status Video” app.

Step 2: Open the app and you will be greeted with tons of fun and trending stickers.

Step 3: Select any pack and tap on “Add to WhatsApp.” You will then witness that sticker pack in your WhatsApp app.