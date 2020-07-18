WhatsApp: How to set auto-reply messages on the messaging app

WhatsApp is one of the top messaging apps that has gained millions of loyal users over the years due to its simplicity. In the times of Covid-19, the app has garnered more attention due to its popular voice/video calling feature. There are a lot of useful features that this messaging app offers you, but it is still missing out on a few key and fun features. There is no option in the settings section to schedule messages on WhatsApp. In order to schedule messages, you will have to use a third-party app. Also Read - Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over reported $4 billion investment: Report

WhatsApp is still testing the self-destructing message feature, which is already available on Telegram. The third feature that we expect the messaging app to offer soon is auto-reply. This one is available on the WhatsApp Business app, but not on the standard messaging app. Until the Facebook-owned company adds the auto-reply message feature in the app's settings section, you will have to use third-party apps.

If you type auto-reply on Google Play Store, then you will witness a bunch of apps offering a similar type of feature. We have tried a few apps for WhatsApp and found "AutoResponder for WA" a decent app for setting auto-reply messages. You can set your own 'rules' and even set who all you don't want to receive the automated message. You are allowed to set default contacts and time. The app can also be used for Instagram, Telegram, and Facebook. However, the same app does not let you set auto-reply messages to these apps.

It shows you that you can use the same feature for the mentioned apps, but for that, you will have to download another app from Play Store. You don’t need to find those apps on Google Play Store as you will get the links in the “AutoResponder for WA” app itself. For other social media apps, the name of the app is the same, and “WA” is replaced by TG, IG, and FB.

Alternatively, you can also try the “WhatsAuto” app available on Google Play Store. This app lets you set automated messages like “Can’t take now,” “At Work, talk to you later” and more. You are also allowed to save a customized message. The most annoying part is with the message, the app also sends “Auto-reply” label. Other than the auto-reply apps, you can also ask Google Assistant to open WhatsApp and send a message. Now, let’s see how to use the “AutoResponder for WA” app to set auto-reply messages on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp: How to set auto-reply messages on the messaging app

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and download the “AutoResponder for WA” app. Open it and tap on the Plus icon, which is placed on the bottom left side.

Step 2: You need to type a message which you mostly receive on WhatsApp, or want the app to automatically reply to. In simpler terms, the app will automatically respond to those messages you have saved in “AutoResponder for WA.”

Step 3: After typing it, you will see the “Reply Message” option. The name itself explains the function. It means that you need to save the message you want to be delivered automatically (to the message you have saved).

Step 4: You can then set where the app should reply. You get three options, including Individuals or Groups and Both. Once you are done with this, tap on tick mark and you are all set.