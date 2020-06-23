comscore WhatsApp: How to enable 2-step verification for more security
WhatsApp: How to set up two-step verification for more security

In India, more than 400 million users use WhatsApp for communication, which is why it is important to keep the security level in check. Read on to know how to set up two-step verification on WhatsApp.

  Published: June 23, 2020 7:15 PM IST
WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps in India for messaging and video calling. If you don’t already have a WhatsApp account, then it is a bit surprising. The messaging app has the simplest interface, a lot of features, and is also free to use, making for a great experience. In India, more than 400 million users use WhatsApp for communication, which is why it is important to keep the security level in check.

It already offers end-to-end encryption, meaning only you and the person on the other side can read what is sent. But, it is always better to have more security. WhatsApp offers you a two-step verification feature, which is optional. Enabling it will add more security, which users are recommended to use this feature on most apps. So, if someone tries to access your WhatsApp account and manages to get OTP from your phone, even then the person won’t be able to access it. He/She will have to enter a six-digit PIN that you created using the two-step verification feature.

WhatsApp even asks you the pin on an occasional basis, so that you don’t forget the pin. You also get an option to enter your email address. This email address will allow the messaging app to send you a link via email to disable two-step verification in case you forget your six-digit PIN. Now that you know what important role this feature plays in adding more security to WhatsApp, let’s check how to enable it.

How to enable two-step verification on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and head to the Settings section.

Step 2: Tap on Account and click the Two-step verification feature. You will then see the “Enable” option, tapping on which asks you to enter a 6-digit PIN.

Step 3: After entering the PIN, you are all set. The messaging app also asks you to enter the email address, so that you can reset the pin if you forget it.

  Published Date: June 23, 2020 7:15 PM IST

