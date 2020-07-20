comscore WhatsApp: How to share fake live location on the messaging app
  • Home
  • How To
  • WhatsApp: How to share fake live location on the messaging app
News

WhatsApp: How to share fake live location on the messaging app

How To

You might have used the Live Location sharing option on WhatsApp, but what if we tell you fake live location can also be shared on the messaging app.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp offers you some of the great features like voice/video calling, last seen, forwarding label, and many more. The messaging app has the simplest UI and ad-free too. One of the features that make it more likable is location sharing option. The Facebook-owned company added this feature a long time back for both Android and iOS. In case you are still unaware, it allows you to share your location in real-time with contacts. You might have used the Live Location sharing option on WhatsApp, but what if we tell you fake live location can also be shared on the messaging app. First, let’s talk about how to share the correct live location on WhatsApp. Also Read - Microsoft Launcher for Android gets dark mode and other new features

How to share the correct live location on WhatsApp?

To use this feature, simply tap on the attach button located next to the text bar on your chats. Under “Location,” there will be a new option to ‘Share Live Location.’ Selecting this will allow your friends and family to track you in real-time on a map. You can choose to set the duration for how long your location can be tracked on the map. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to set auto-reply messages on the messaging app

Watch: Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review

Live Location is enabled for both single and group chats. In a group chat, more than one person can send their location at the same time. Once your Live Location is sent you can simply tap on “Stop Sharing,” which will be available just below your map card. Now, let’s see how you can share a fake live location on WhatsApp. Also Read - Microsoft likely to delay launch of Surface Duo

WhatsApp: How to FAKE live location on the messaging app

WhatsApp live location, WhatsApp

Step 1: Download the GPS Emulator app from Google Play Store, and enable the developer option on your phone. Just go to Settings > Developer Options and scroll down to find the “Select mock location app” option.

Step 2: Open the app, type your fake location on the search bar, and turn on the GPS Emulator by tapping on the green button at the bottom.

Step 3: Open a chat on WhatsApp, then tap on Location > Share live location, and here you will notice that you have shared a fake live location.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 20, 2020 4:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Infinix Smart 4 Plus design, display, and primary camera details confirmed
News
Infinix Smart 4 Plus design, display, and primary camera details confirmed
Flipkart Snapdragon Days Sale: Best deals

Deals

Flipkart Snapdragon Days Sale: Best deals

WhatsApp: How to share fake live location on the messaging app

How To

WhatsApp: How to share fake live location on the messaging app

Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Watch to launch in India on July 31

News

Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Watch to launch in India on July 31

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India

Most Popular

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus design, display, and primary camera details confirmed

Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Watch to launch in India on July 31

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, design and features revealed

Realme 6i India launch officially confirmed for July 24

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp: How to share fake live location on the messaging app

How To

WhatsApp: How to share fake live location on the messaging app
New credit card internet scam warned by CERT-In: Check details

News

New credit card internet scam warned by CERT-In: Check details
Xiaomi MIUI 12 beta testing for Redmi Note 7 Pro Indian users

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 beta testing for Redmi Note 7 Pro Indian users
Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon

News

Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon
Honor ViewPad 6, ViewPad X6 Android tablet launched: Check details

News

Honor ViewPad 6, ViewPad X6 Android tablet launched: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Chinese App पर लगे बैन के बाद भारत में जा रही है लोगों की जॉब

Vodafone ने लॉन्च किया eSIM, वोडाफोन ग्राहक ऐसे कर सकते हैं प्राप्त

जान का दुश्मन बना PUBG Mobile, जानिए कैसे गई 13 साल के मासूम की जान

अमेजन पर गलती से लीक हुई Sony PlayStation 5 की कीमत और रिलीज डेट

UFO VPN, Super VPN, Flash VPN और दूसरी वीपीएन ऐप्स से यूजर्स का 1.2TB डाटा लीक

Latest Videos

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup
Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

News

Infinix Smart 4 Plus design, display, and primary camera details confirmed
News
Infinix Smart 4 Plus design, display, and primary camera details confirmed
Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Watch to launch in India on July 31

News

Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Watch to launch in India on July 31
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India
Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, design and features revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, design and features revealed
Realme 6i India launch officially confirmed for July 24

News

Realme 6i India launch officially confirmed for July 24

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers