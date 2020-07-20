WhatsApp: How to share fake live location on the messaging app

WhatsApp offers you some of the great features like voice/video calling, last seen, forwarding label, and many more. The messaging app has the simplest UI and ad-free too. One of the features that make it more likable is location sharing option. The Facebook-owned company added this feature a long time back for both Android and iOS. In case you are still unaware, it allows you to share your location in real-time with contacts. You might have used the Live Location sharing option on WhatsApp, but what if we tell you fake live location can also be shared on the messaging app. First, let’s talk about how to share the correct live location on WhatsApp. Also Read - Microsoft Launcher for Android gets dark mode and other new features

How to share the correct live location on WhatsApp?

To use this feature, simply tap on the attach button located next to the text bar on your chats. Under "Location," there will be a new option to 'Share Live Location.' Selecting this will allow your friends and family to track you in real-time on a map. You can choose to set the duration for how long your location can be tracked on the map.

Live Location is enabled for both single and group chats. In a group chat, more than one person can send their location at the same time. Once your Live Location is sent you can simply tap on "Stop Sharing," which will be available just below your map card. Now, let's see how you can share a fake live location on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp: How to FAKE live location on the messaging app

Step 1: Download the GPS Emulator app from Google Play Store, and enable the developer option on your phone. Just go to Settings > Developer Options and scroll down to find the “Select mock location app” option.

Step 2: Open the app, type your fake location on the search bar, and turn on the GPS Emulator by tapping on the green button at the bottom.

Step 3: Open a chat on WhatsApp, then tap on Location > Share live location, and here you will notice that you have shared a fake live location.