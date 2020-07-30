comscore WhatsApp: How to share more than 100MB files on the messaging app?
News

WhatsApp: How to share more than 100MB files?

How To

The only way to send large files on WhatsApp is by uploading them on Google Drive and then sharing on the messaging app.

  • Published: July 30, 2020 4:16 PM IST
WhatsApp

Telegram just recently released an update, which allows you to send files up to 2GB. WhatsApp, on the other hand, only lets you share up to 100MB files. So, if a user wants to send a very large file or a video, they have to be dependent on Dropbox or WeTransfer. Earlier Telegram used to offer support for up to 1.5GB files, and increasing the size will be great a news for many users. Also Read - How to change background in Zoom video calling app?

But, what if you are not a Telegram user and don’t want to download the app for this reason. If you are a WhatsApp user and sometimes feel like the messaging app should have offered file sharing limit more than 100MB, then here’s what you can do. There is a cloud storage solution like Google Drive. It lets you upload files up to 50GB in size for free of cost. Google even offers you 100GB space for Rs 130 per month, which is a great offer as you will not find a storage device to save 20GB for less than Rs 150. Also Read - WhatsApp could soon get multi-device support in a WhatsApp Web-like implementation

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

So, you can use Google Drive to share big files on the messaging app. Currently, WhatsApp lets you send videos with 16MB limit in size and regular files up to 100MB. You cannot send any file or video for more than the mentioned size. The only way to send large files on WhatsApp is by uploading them on Google Drive and then sharing on the messaging app. There are a few simple steps, which you need to follow. Also Read - How to listen to WhatsApp Voice Notes discreetly via your phone's earpiece

WhatsApp: How to share more than 100MB files?

WhatsApp file

Step 1: Open Google Drive, tap on the “+” icon, which is located on the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap on Upload File and select it. Once the file is uploaded, you will see the file on the top of the app.

Step 3: You now need to tap on the three-dotted button and select ‘Copy the link.’ This way the file will be copied to your smartphone’s clipboard. Now, Open WhatsApp, paste the link, and press the share button.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 30, 2020 4:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing, specs
News
Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing, specs
WhatsApp: How to share more than 100MB files?

How To

WhatsApp: How to share more than 100MB files?

Antitrust hearing: Tech CEOs grilled by US Congress on market dominance

News

Antitrust hearing: Tech CEOs grilled by US Congress on market dominance

Thomson launches "Make in India" certified Android TVs

Smart TVs

Thomson launches "Make in India" certified Android TVs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leaks, shows bezel-less display, triple cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leaks, shows bezel-less display, triple cameras

Most Popular

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Review

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing, specs

Antitrust hearing: Tech CEOs grilled by US Congress on market dominance

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leaks, shows bezel-less display, triple cameras

Samsung M31s launched in India: Price, specifications, and more

JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model under Rs 500

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp: How to share more than 100MB files?

How To

WhatsApp: How to share more than 100MB files?
How to change background in Zoom video calling app?

How To

How to change background in Zoom video calling app?
WhatsApp could soon get multi-device support

News

WhatsApp could soon get multi-device support
How to listen to WhatsApp Voice Notes discreetly

How To

How to listen to WhatsApp Voice Notes discreetly
How to turn on dark mode on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

How To

How to turn on dark mode on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord की डिस्प्ले में सामने आई ये प्रोब्लम, कंपनी ने बताया नॉर्मल

Thomson ने लॉन्च किया Make in India सर्टिफिकेट Android TV, Rs 10,999 है कीमत

OnePlus 8T सीरीज को लॉन्च की तैयारी पूरी, जानें ये होंगी खूबियां

एक और चीनी ब्रांड कर रहा भारत में एंट्री, लॉन्च करेगा दमदार टीवी की रेंज

Xiaomi भारत में 5 अगस्त को लॉन्च करेगा Mi TV Stick, साधारण टीवी पर मिलेगा स्मार्ट टीवी एक्सपीरियंस

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing, specs
News
Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing, specs
Antitrust hearing: Tech CEOs grilled by US Congress on market dominance

News

Antitrust hearing: Tech CEOs grilled by US Congress on market dominance
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leaks, shows bezel-less display, triple cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leaks, shows bezel-less display, triple cameras
Samsung M31s launched in India: Price, specifications, and more

News

Samsung M31s launched in India: Price, specifications, and more
JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model under Rs 500

News

JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model under Rs 500

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers