Telegram just recently released an update, which allows you to send files up to 2GB. WhatsApp, on the other hand, only lets you share up to 100MB files. So, if a user wants to send a very large file or a video, they have to be dependent on Dropbox or WeTransfer. Earlier Telegram used to offer support for up to 1.5GB files, and increasing the size will be great a news for many users. Also Read - How to change background in Zoom video calling app?

But, what if you are not a Telegram user and don’t want to download the app for this reason. If you are a WhatsApp user and sometimes feel like the messaging app should have offered file sharing limit more than 100MB, then here’s what you can do. There is a cloud storage solution like Google Drive. It lets you upload files up to 50GB in size for free of cost. Google even offers you 100GB space for Rs 130 per month, which is a great offer as you will not find a storage device to save 20GB for less than Rs 150. Also Read - WhatsApp could soon get multi-device support in a WhatsApp Web-like implementation

So, you can use Google Drive to share big files on the messaging app. Currently, WhatsApp lets you send videos with 16MB limit in size and regular files up to 100MB. You cannot send any file or video for more than the mentioned size. The only way to send large files on WhatsApp is by uploading them on Google Drive and then sharing on the messaging app. There are a few simple steps, which you need to follow. Also Read - How to listen to WhatsApp Voice Notes discreetly via your phone's earpiece

WhatsApp: How to share more than 100MB files?

Step 1: Open Google Drive, tap on the “+” icon, which is located on the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap on Upload File and select it. Once the file is uploaded, you will see the file on the top of the app.

Step 3: You now need to tap on the three-dotted button and select ‘Copy the link.’ This way the file will be copied to your smartphone’s clipboard. Now, Open WhatsApp, paste the link, and press the share button.