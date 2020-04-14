comscore WhatsApp: How to start group video call on messaging app | BGR India
  WhatsApp: How to start group video call on messaging app
WhatsApp: How to start group video call on messaging app

WhatsApp recently reported that it has witnessed a spike in usage, which was bound to happen as this app is the simplest way to connect to friends and family. 

  Updated: April 14, 2020 3:33 PM IST
(Photo credit: Pixabay)

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in India. Those who haven’t yet started using the app might now realize the worth of it during the nationwide lockdown. WhatsApp recently reported that it has witnessed a spike in usage, which was bound to happen as this app is the simplest way to connect to friends and family. Features like WhatsApp video or voice call and live location are really great ways to stay connected to each other.

While there are other apps like Google Duo or Hangouts, Houseparty, Skype and many more. We believe if you want to make a quick voice call or video call or even a group call, WhatsApp is one of the best options for this. However, the video calling option is not a new feature and WhatsApp added this back in the year 2018. The messaging app only allows 4 users at a time when it comes to group video calling.

There are two ways to kick off a video call on WhatsApp. First, users can open their group chat, press on the call icon and then add 3 participants and enjoy the call. The second way is to directly visit the calls section on WhatsApp, press the call icon, add users and start a call. Once all the participants are added to the video call, the display splits into four blocks for each member. We have already done a story on how you can make a video call on the Houseparty app. Now, here’s our step-by-step guide on how to start a group video call on WhatsApp.

Step 1: First, just open the WhatsApp app, and tap the “Calls” section, which you will find on the top right side of the window.Open WhatsApp

Step 2: Second, tap the call icon, which is placed at the bottom-right corner of the screen.Tap Call icon

Step 3: WhatsApp will display a list of contacts with whom you can connect through a call. To add participants, you just need to tap on the “New group call” button.Add participants

Step 4: After adding users, you will notice a video or voice call icon on the screen, which you need to tap to start a call. Don’t forget that WhatsApp only lets you add three of your contacts for a group video call.Start video call

  Published Date: April 14, 2020 3:19 PM IST
  Updated Date: April 14, 2020 3:33 PM IST

