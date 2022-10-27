WhatsApp recently rolled out the blur tool for some of its users. The blur feature is available only on WhatsApp web and allows users to blur some parts of the image before sending. This feature could be useful for office users since they can quickly blur some unwanted parts of the image without having to open any third-party software. The feature is also useful for someone like me who adds stickers on images to hide some parts of the image. Also Read - JioMart on WhatsApp a big opportunity for Meta, says Mark Zuckerberg

Having said that, the feature also sticks to Meta's policy of privacy as you can keep unwanted things private. With all the use cases of this tool, here's how you can use the feature.

How to use the WhatsApp Blur tool on Desktop

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web or tap on the following link directly web.whatsapp.com.

Step 2: Log in to your WhatsApp account by scanning the code.

Step 3: Now, WhatsApp for the desktop will be opened which will allow you to chat directly on the choice of your web browser. Tap on the chat you want to send the image to.

Step 4: Open the image, by tapping on the attachment button, followed by selecting the photo icon at the bottom (it’s colored in light violet).

Step 5: Once you have opened the image and want to blur some part of it, tap on the Blur icon that’s 5th in the row of options above the image. It’s beside the crop icon and next to the pencil icon.

Step 6: After you tap on the Blur tool, you should see a blurred box on your image. You can resize it and change its type; there are two types – pixelated blur and gaussian blur. Select the type of blur and resize the blur area as per your wish. Once you are done, you are ready to send your edited image.

That’s how easily you can blur some parts of the image on WhatsApp web.