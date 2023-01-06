WhatsApp has announced a new proxy feature that will allow users to get access to the messaging app even if their connection is blocked. WhatsApp aims to provide a secure connection for users during internet shutdowns, or for people residing in WhatsApp-banned countries like Iran. Also Read - WhatsApp announces new proxy support feature to allow users to access it even during internet shutdowns

As per a statement by WhatsApp, “Our wish for 2023 is that these internet shutdowns never happen. Such blockades, as we have seen in Iran over the past several months, violate people’s human rights and prevent them from getting immediate help.” Also Read - WhatsApp removes NY live stream, after minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar objects

WhatsApp has rolled out proxy support on the app for all users. Also Read - WhatsApp update: WhatsApp working on feature to let users select chats on Desktop beta

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can set up the WhatsApp proxy feature on your smartphones.

How to use WhatsApp proxy on Android, iOS

Notably, to get access to this feature, you need to make sure that you are using the latest version of the app.

Open WhatsApp and open Settings from the top right corner Tap on Storage & data > Proxies > Use proxy Select “Set up proxy” and enter the proxy address. Once done, Tap ‘Save’. You will see a green check once it is set up

In case you still are not receiving messages or are unable to send messages, the proxy might be banned too. You can try deleting that particular proxy and then set up a new one.

Additionally, WhatsApp reveals “If you have access to the Internet, you can search social media or search engines to find reliable sources that have created proxies.”

WhatsApp says that the proxy does not affect the privacy of users as private messages cannot be accessed by proxy, or Meta as these messages will be end-to-end encrypted.

However, the messaging platform clarifies that using a third-party proxy will share your IP address with the proxy provider as they are not provided by WhatsApp itself.