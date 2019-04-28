comscore
  • WhatsApp images, videos and audio files eating storage space? Here's a quick fix
WhatsApp images, videos and audio files eating storage space? Here's a quick fix

WhatsApp saves media files in your phone's gallery because of the default settings. Here’s how you can change the settings to save on some storage.

  • Published: April 28, 2019 5:21 PM IST
WhatsApp today has become an essential part of most of the users life as it offers a simple and feature-packed UI to communicate. The Facebook-owned app is one of the most widely used messaging platforms in the world. WhatsApp not only keeps on adding new features to improve user experience, but also lets you share a plethora of videos, images and audio files. One can even see YouTube videos while chatting with their contacts. The messaging service also automatically saves all your images and videos in your phone’s gallery.

However, there are times when you share temporary files with your friends, which occupies a lot of chunk of your storage. Moreover, you also receive a lot of jokes, images, memes and others, which unnecessarily eats your phone’s storage space. So, if you want to save your storage space from a bunch of WhatsApp images, videos, just follow the below written simple steps. WhatsApp saves media files in your phone’s gallery because of the default settings. Here’s how you can change the settings to save some storage.

How to stop Whatsapp from eating smartphone’s storage space

Step one

First, you need to open your WhatsApp app. Then at the top right corner, you will notice a three-dot icon, which you need to tap on.

Step two

Once you tap on the three-dot icon, select the settings option and tap on “Chats”.

 

Step three

Look for media visibility option, which is the second option after “Enter is send.” You need to turn off that media visibility option to save your storage.

Furthermore, if you don’t want to turn off this option for all the chats, then you can also turn off the “media visibility” option for a selective chat by following these steps.

Step one

Open the chat window of the contact you want to turn off the option.

Step two

Then tap on the three-dot icon on the top right side of the chat window and tap on “View contact”.

Step three

There you will notice the media visibility option. Just tap on it and opt for “No”.  While these steps are for Android, you will find a similar option on iOS too.

  Published Date: April 28, 2019 5:21 PM IST

