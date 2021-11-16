comscore WhatsApp images, videos not showing in Phone Gallery? Here's a quick fix
WhatsApp images, videos not showing in Phone Gallery? Here's a quick fix

Here's how to save photos, videos, from WhatsApp or find the files on Android, iOS devices in simple steps

WhatsApp is one of the refined platforms that offer nifty features. The cross-messaging app lets you send texts, gifs, images, videos, within a second (depends on internet speed, of course). The pictures, videos, and other media shared on WhatsApp are usually by default saved on a WhatsApp folder within the phone gallery. But at times, it becomes difficult to find these files in the gallery. While the issue is quite common and appears on both Android and iOS platforms, there is a simple yet effective method that can help fix it. Here’s what you can do in case you are unable to see that important image file or video in your phone gallery. Also Read - WhatsApp's new Desktop app brings interesting UI changes, improvements

How to find WhatsApp photos, videos in Phone Gallery

WhatsApp periodically updates its app with new features and enhancements. Hence users are advised to update the app from the respective App Store when it is rolled out. While updating to the latest version gives the advantage of experiencing new features, it fixes some of the basic issues as well. In case your WhatsApp is up to date, and you still can’t the images sent via the app, then you can restart the device, if it pertains, then you can remove and re-install the app, but ensure to backup all the files on the cloud storage before uninstalling it. Also Read - These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately

Another reason could be the selection of incorrect app settings, or corrupt SD cards. In this scenario, you can follow the steps mentioned below- Also Read - Samsung accidentally leaks Android 12 update schedule: Check list of devices

For Android

If you are using an Android device, here’s what you can do-

– Open your WhatsApp account and tap on the three dots at the top right corner

-Then head to Settings, and open Chats

-Scroll down and look for the Media visibility toggle. Tap on it to turn it on

-Then open your phone gallery, you will find a special WhatsApp images folder

-Tap on it and the images that are sent to you will show up in the folder

For iOS

There are two ways that you can try, first method- enable WhatsApp default auto-save option. To do so, open Settings > Chats > Save to Camera Roll. But before starting with the process, make sure that you have granted permission to save photos and media files under the Privacy Settings options. That said, you should also check WhatsApp download preferences as both WhatsApp for Android and iOS allow you to specify what type of media files you want in auto-download and the internet connection via which the files will get downloaded, that brings to the second method. On your iOS just open Settings > Storage and Data. For Android, one will have to go an extra step- Settings > Storage and data > Media auto-download.

  • Published Date: November 16, 2021 8:18 PM IST

