Father's Day is just a day away and if you intend to go all emotional on WhatsApp to celebrate your dad, WhatsApp has just the right thing for you. The messaging app has added a new sticker pack to celebrate this year's Father's Day on June 20, that is, tomorrow.

WhatsApp calls the pack 'Papa Mere Papa' to give a rather cheesy and filmy touch to your messages. If you are intrigued and want to send across these stickers, here's what you need to do.

WhatsApp ‘Papa Mere Papa’ stickers: How to download?

The new WhatsApp stickers are now available for both Android and iOS users. The sticker pack sits with the plethora of sticker options available on the Facebook-owned app. Here's where to find them:

Step 1: Head to the WhatsApp app on your phone.

Step 2: Open your father’s chat window. Don’t feel restricted though. You can send these stickers to groups and wish other fathers or even the ones that are father figure to you.

Step 3: Now, tap on the sticker option that is placed next to the type bar.

Step 4: This is where you will find the GIF and sticker options for you to choose from. You need to tap on the ‘+’ icon that is also present there.

Step 5: Once done, you will find all the WhatsApp sticker packs that are available. The new Father’s Day special pack is placed in the top position. Just tap on the download option to get them.

Step 6: Now that you have downloaded them, they will be available for you to send across to your father. It’s that simple!

WhatsApp Father’s Day stickers from third-party apps

There a number of third-party apps that you can go for to download more Father’s Day stickers for WhatsApp. Luckily, there are a few options for iOS too. This includes Father’s Day Stickers!!! and more going by the same name.

You can head to the Play Store and search for keywords such as ‘Father’s Day WhatsApp Stickers’ or ‘Father’s Day Stickers.’ Following this, you will a number of options like Father Day, Father’s Day – Sticker, and more available apps. Just make sure they are safe to use. Read the reviews and take a look at the apps’ developers.

Once you are done with this, download the one that you deem best. After downloading it, just download the stickers, open WhatsApp, and start sending them.

Which one did you send across? Let us know in the comments below!