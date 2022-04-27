comscore WhatsApp is offering cashback on UPI Payments: Here's how you can earn it
WhatsApp is offering cashback on Payments: How to get it

A recent report suggested that WhatsApp will be offering up to Rs 33 for transfers made using the payments option. 

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp is introducing new incentives for users to move to their Payments platform. The messaging application recently got its approval to push the payments facility to 100 million users across India. WhatsApp Payments is a UPI-based system that is integrated into the messaging platform. Also Read - Fake WhatsApp accounts are trying to steal your data: How to stay safe

In order to bring more customers to WhatsApp Payments, the Meta-owned application will be introducing cashback offers. A WhatsApp spokesperson told BGR.in that they will be rolling out the cashback feature in a phased manner. If you are one of the users who got a chance to use the Payments option, you may soon get the cashback option. The company claims to have a broader aim of bringing the next 500 million Indians into the digital payments ecosystem. Also Read - Diablo Immortal is coming to PC, Android, and iOS on June 2: Here are the details

The WhatsApp spokesperson said, “We are running a campaign offering cashback incentives in a phased manner to our users as a way to unlock the potential of payments on WhatsApp. Offering safe, secure and easy-to-use digital payments is an important part of scaling India’s digital economy, and we’ll continue to drive awareness of payments on WhatsApp as part of our broader efforts to bring the next 500 million Indians onto the digital payments ecosystem.” Also Read - Got an iPhone? Here are top ways you can speed it up

An earlier report from Reuters even detailed the amount that users can expect in the form of cashback. It claims that WhatsApp will be offering up to Rs 33 for transfers made using the payments option.

The interesting bit is that this cashback may not be limited by the amount being transacted. The cashback will be spread across three transactions. Even for transactions as low as Re 1, WhatsApp will count it as a valid transaction.

How to get cashback on WhatsApp

To receive cashback, you’ll first need to send money to a WhatsApp contact who has registered for payments on WhatsApp in India. If your contact has registered for payments on WhatsApp, you’ll see a gift icon  next to their name. If you don’t see a gift icon next to your contact’s name, you’ll have to invite them to join payments on WhatsApp before sending them any amount to receive Rs 11 cashback.

For Android Smartphones

-Open WhatsApp and tap More options > Payments > Send New Payment.

-Tap on the contact you want to send money to. If they’re registered for payments on WhatsApp, you’ll see a gift icon  next to their name. If you don’t see a gift icon next to your contact’s name, you’ll have to invite them to join payments on WhatsApp before sending them money.

-Enter the rupee amount you’d like to send > tap Next > tap Send Payment > enter your UPI PIN.

-Alternatively, open the chat of the person you’d like to send money to > tap  > enter the rupee amount you’d like to send > tap Next > tap Send Payment > enter your UPI PIN.

For iPhones

-Open WhatsApp and tap Settings > Payments > Send New Payment.

-Tap on the contact you want to send money to. If they’re registered for payments on WhatsApp, you’ll see a gift icon  next to their name. If you don’t see a gift icon next to your contact’s name, you’ll have to invite them to join payments on WhatsApp before sending them money.

-Enter the rupee amount you’d like to send > tap Next > tap Send Payment > enter your UPI PIN.

-Alternatively, open the chat of the person you’d like to send money to > tap  > enter the rupee amount you’d like to send > tap Next > tap Send Payment > enter your UPI PIN.

  • Published Date: April 27, 2022 8:34 PM IST

