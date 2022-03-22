WhatsApp has finally started rolling out multiple-device support for all users. The feature has been in beta since quite some time. Now, even WhatsApp stable version users will be able to use the app on multiple devices, without relying on their primary smartphone. Also Read - Top features coming to WhatsApp: voice waveforms, reaction notifications and more

WhatsApp has announced that the new version of the app is being rolled out for WhatsApp Web and Desktop. With the new update, your primary device will not have to remain online in order to access the platform. Also Read - New Kashmir Files WhatsApp scam is leading to hacked bank accounts

Availability

WhatsApp has announced that the new multi-device feature will be coming to all iOS users in March and Android users in April. Also Read - WhatsApp new voice note feature being rolled out to a few users

How will this new multi-device feature work?

Each device will connect to WhatsApp independently. This linkage will be enabled while maintaining the same level of privacy and security through end-to-end encryption.

The instant messaging platform has also acknowledged that some users are experiencing delays when securely loading messages on WhatsApp Web and Desktop. The messaging app is working on refining the experience.

Some of the features will not be available on WhatsApp Web after the support is rolled out. These include

link previews on WhatsApp Web, viewing live location on linked devices, better synching of deleted chats across devices, broadcast lists, sending and receiving messages to your own number, and syncing sticker packs from your phone to your linked device.

How to link a device:

Open WhatsApp Web or Desktop on the device you want to link.

Android

-Open WhatsApp on your phone.

-Tap More options > Linked devices.

-Tap LINK A DEVICE.

-Unlock your phone:

-If your device has biometric authentication, follow the on-screen instructions.

-If you don’t have biometric authentication enabled, you’ll be prompted to enter the pin you use to unlock your phone.

-Point your phone at the screen of the device you want to link to scan the QR code.

iPhone

-Open WhatsApp on your phone.

-Go to WhatsApp Settings.

-Tap Linked Devices.

-Tap Link a Device.

-Unlock your phone if you’re on iOS 14 or above (Use Touch ID or Face ID to unlock.)

-Point your phone at the screen of the device you want to link to scan the QR code.