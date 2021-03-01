WhatsApp Mute Video feature that was under beta testing is finally rolling out to users. WABetaInfo who keeps a track of WhatsApp’s latest features managed to get a hands-on of the new feature early last month. Now WhatsApp taking on Twitter announced that the new Mute Video feature will be available for Android users. Also Read - WhatsApp tips and tricks: How to read deleted WhatsApp messages on Android

To recall, the WaBetaInfo website back then cited that certain users using the app’s beta version have likely received the feature via beta v2.21.3.13 update. The feature basically allows users to mute a video before sending it to their contact. Also Read - WhatsApp turns 12 years old: 5 important facts about the messaging platform

“For your eyes, not your ears. You can now mute the audio on your videos before adding them to your Status or sending in chat. Now available on Android,” WhatsApp tweet reads. Also Read - Wish to chat with yourself on WhatsApp? Here's how you can with these hacks

The new Mute Video feature can be found on the video-editing screen. A volume icon now pops up under the seek bar, by clicking on which will mute the outgoing video.

🤫For your eyes, not your ears. You can now mute the audio on your videos before adding them to your Status or sending in chat. Now available on Android. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 26, 2021

In case you are a beta tester (or even a regular WhatsApp user) who has received the latest update but is trying to figure out how to use the feature, here are the simple steps you can follow to remove the unwanted screeching audio file from your video.

WhatsApp Mute Video: How to use it

First up, open the WhatsApp app on Google Play Store and click the update option (in case the automatic download option is turned on then the app should already receive the update)

Once the app is updated to its latest version, launch it on your device.

The Mute Video feature is available both for individual chat and Status mode.

To make use of the new mute video feature, record a video (either on chat tile or Status)

Once you are done recording, you will see a volume icon at the top left corner, tap on it to mute video and you are all set to send the soundless outgoing video to the respective recipient.

As mentioned, the feature will help those users who want to share their videos without any audio disturbance in the background. To note, WhatsApp’s sibling Instagram already has the mute video option both for main posts and Stories. That said, WhatsApp is likely making some alterations to the app’s interface.

As per WABetaInfo, the new update v2.21.5.4 shows that the social media platform has redesigned the footer of the section that appears while editing a media. The update reveals a revamped chat bar, and the recipient’s name shifted to the right. The report notes that redesign is under development and should be made available in a new update. Speaking of the new WhatsApp Mute Video feature, it is currently available only for Android users, the Facebook-owned platform hasn’t shared a timeline for the iOS update release yet.