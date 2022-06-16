WhatsApp is gradually making its payments platform, WhatsApp Pay, available to more and more users in the country. The service makes it easy for users to send and receive money all while interacting with their friends. The feature also makes it easy for businesses by enabling customers to select the product that they want to buy and pay for it, all without leaving the messaging app. And so, if you are new to WhatsApp Pay, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can add a bank account to WhatsApp Pay. We have also included a guide to help you remove a bank from the service in your account. Also Read - WhatsApp’s new feature will stop just anyone from joining your group

How to add a bank account in WhatsApp Pay from Settings

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to the Settings section. Also Read - How to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone: A step-by-step guide

Step 2: Now go to the Payments section then tap on the Add Payment Method option. Tap on the Continue button. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you transfer your chats from Android to iPhone, says Mark Zuckerberg

Step 3: Next, tap the Accept button and then tap Continue to accept the terms and privacy policy for WhatsApp Pay.

Step 4: Now you will see a list of banks that you can link with WhatsApp Pay. Tap the name of the bank you prefer then tap Verify via SMS.

Step 5: A pre-filled SMS with a verification code will open up on your phone. Tap Send to send this message and verify your account.

Step 6: Next, tap the bank account you want to add to send and receive payments with WhatsApp.

Step 7: Tap Send a Payment or Done.

How to add a bank account in WhatsApp Pay from Chats

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and the open the chat of the person you would like to send money to.

Step 2: Now tap the Payments icon.

Step 3: Enter the amount that you would like to send. Tap Next and then tap Get Started.

Step 4: Now tap the Accept button and then tap Continue to accept the company’s terms of service.

Step 5: From the list of banks, tap the name of the bank you would like to connect with WhatsApp Pay. Then tap Verify via SMS.

Step 7: Now you will see a pre-filled SMS with a verification code will open up on your phone. Tap Send to send this message and verify your account.

Step 8: Tap the bank account you want to add to send and receive payments with WhatsApp. Then tap Continue.

Step 9: Now verify your debit card details and the tap Next to return to your payment message.

How to remove a bank account in WhatsApp Pay

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to the Settings section and then go to Payments.

Step 3: Now tap the bank account you want to delete.

Step 4: Lastly, tap Remove bank account to remove it from WhatsApp Pay.