comscore How to add or remove a bank account in WhatsApp Pay
  • Home
  • How To
  • Whatsapp Pay How To Add And Remove A Bank Account
News

WhatsApp Pay: How to add (and remove) a bank account

How To

Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can add or remove a bank account in WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Pay

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp is gradually making its payments platform, WhatsApp Pay, available to more and more users in the country. The service makes it easy for users to send and receive money all while interacting with their friends. The feature also makes it easy for businesses by enabling customers to select the product that they want to buy and pay for it, all without leaving the messaging app. And so, if you are new to WhatsApp Pay, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can add a bank account to WhatsApp Pay. We have also included a guide to help you remove a bank from the service in your account. Also Read - WhatsApp’s new feature will stop just anyone from joining your group

How to add a bank account in WhatsApp Pay from Settings

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to the Settings section. Also Read - How to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone: A step-by-step guide

Step 2: Now go to the Payments section then tap on the Add Payment Method option. Tap on the Continue button. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you transfer your chats from Android to iPhone, says Mark Zuckerberg

Step 3: Next, tap the Accept button and then tap Continue to accept the terms and privacy policy for WhatsApp Pay.

Step 4: Now you will see a list of banks that you can link with WhatsApp Pay. Tap the name of the bank you prefer then tap Verify via SMS.

Step 5: A pre-filled SMS with a verification code will open up on your phone. Tap Send to send this message and verify your account.

Step 6: Next, tap the bank account you want to add to send and receive payments with WhatsApp.

Step 7: Tap Send a Payment or Done.

How to add a bank account in WhatsApp Pay from Chats

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and the open the chat of the person you would like to send money to.

Step 2: Now tap the Payments icon.

Step 3: Enter the amount that you would like to send. Tap Next and then tap Get Started.

Step 4: Now tap the Accept button and then tap Continue to accept the company’s terms of service.

Step 5: From the list of banks, tap the name of the bank you would like to connect with WhatsApp Pay. Then tap Verify via SMS.

Step 7: Now you will see a pre-filled SMS with a verification code will open up on your phone. Tap Send to send this message and verify your account.

Step 8: Tap the bank account you want to add to send and receive payments with WhatsApp. Then tap Continue.

Step 9: Now verify your debit card details and the tap Next to return to your payment message.

How to remove a bank account in WhatsApp Pay

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to the Settings section and then go to Payments.

Step 3: Now tap the bank account you want to delete.

Step 4: Lastly, tap Remove bank account to remove it from WhatsApp Pay.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 16, 2022 3:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile, BGMI maker Krafton introduces new virtual human named Ana
Gaming
PUBG Mobile, BGMI maker Krafton introduces new virtual human named Ana
Lucknow Boy killed mother for playing PUBG: NCPCR asks IT ministry how banned game is still available for use by minors

Gaming

Lucknow Boy killed mother for playing PUBG: NCPCR asks IT ministry how banned game is still available for use by minors

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE could be cancelled, here's why

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE could be cancelled, here's why

WhatsApp has a plan to make groups more exclusive

Apps

WhatsApp has a plan to make groups more exclusive

Realme C30 to launch in India on June 20: All you need to know

Mobiles

Realme C30 to launch in India on June 20: All you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PUBG Mobile, BGMI maker Krafton introduces new virtual human named Ana

Lucknow Boy killed mother for playing PUBG: NCPCR asks IT ministry how banned game is still available for use by minors

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE could be cancelled, here's why

WhatsApp has a plan to make groups more exclusive

Realme C30 to launch in India on June 20: All you need to know

Microsoft begins developing games

How to set up Emergency SOS

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Related Topics

Latest Videos

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinnidia

News

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinnidia
Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video

Features

Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video
The Oppo K10 5G is available for Sale in India today price, offers to know more Watch the video

News

The Oppo K10 5G is available for Sale in India today price, offers to know more Watch the video
How to set up Emergency SOS Features in Android and iphone to know more details Watch the video

Features

How to set up Emergency SOS Features in Android and iphone to know more details Watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999