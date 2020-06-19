comscore WhatsApp Payments: How to set up, send money to your friends
WhatsApp Payments: How to set up, invite and send money to your friends

The WhatsApp Payments service is now being rolled out to Android and iOS users in India. Here's how to setup, send money and everything else you need to know.

  • One of the most anticipated feature within WhatsApp seems to be rolling out

  • WhatsApp Payments allows to transfer money within your WhatsApp conversation

  • The feature integrates UPI for a seamless transaction experience

Earlier this week, Facebook-owned WhatsApp started testing digital payments in India with limited beta users. Now, the company has rolled out the feature for everyone. The payment service has been built in partnership with NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), and has been integrated with BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money). WhatsApp Payments takes advantage of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) to let you send money to other users on the platform.

The beauty of UPI-based WhatsApp Payments service is that the money is directly credited into the recipient s bank account. And as you will be sending money to WhatsApp user who have linked their phone number with the bank account and UPI, there is no need to enter the VPA (Virtual Payments Address) or bank account number or IFSC code. Let s take a quick look at how to setup WhatsApp Payments and send money to your friends.

How to link your bank account with WhatsApp Payments

Step One

The process of linking your bank account with your WhatsApp account is very simple. Open WhatsApp, tap on three dots on the top right corner and tap on settings.

Step Two

You will see a new option called Payments just below notifications, tap on that. On the next screen, tap on accept and continue which will then ask you to verify your number using SMS, just tap on that and allow the app to send an SMS. Once verified, you will see the list of banks.

How to add another bank account to WhatsApp Payments

Step One

After you re done verifying your mobile number linked with your bank account, and UPI, you will see a list of all UPI supported banks.

Step Two

Select your bank and the app will fetch details and show your bank account number. Tap on that and if everything goes right, you ll see the message saying setup complete.

How to change or delete default bank account in WhatsApp Payments

If you have multiple bank accounts and want to add or link another bank account, simply open WhatsApp, tap on the three dots on top right and tap on Payments. Here, tap on add new account and you will see the list of banks.

Select your bank account, and it will fetch details and add the account. You now set it up as the primary bank account to accept and send money, or you can remove it from here.

Say you have added HDFC (default) and ICICI bank account, and you want to change your default bank account to ICICI bank, head over to payments, tap on ICICI bank and tap on save as primary bank account.

How to invite your friends to WhatsApp Payments

To be able to send money to your WhatsApp friend, he or she needs to have the latest update. The recipients also need to have their bank account and phone number linked with a UPI account to be able to send and receive money. If these conditions are met, you can go ahead to send money.

Once you attempt a transaction to a contact on your WhatsApp list, she/he would get the feature enabled if they didn’t have it yet. They only need to be on the latest update.

How to send money to your friends using WhatsApp

You can send money to your friends using individual chats, or you can send money to your friends in a group too. Open individual chat and tap on the Clip icon, followed by Payment. If the user has latest WhatsApp version and bank account configured, you can enter the amount followed by a note and tap on the send button. It will ask you to confirm the 4-digit UPI pin, and once authenticated, the money will be sent.

The process is the same if you want to send money to someone in a group. After tapping on the Payment icon, it will show you the group members. Just select the person you want to send the money to, followed by amount, note and pin, and your money will be transferred.

Sadly, as of now, you can only send money to WhatsApp users, and the request money option isn t available at the moment. There is no word on whether we will even see any such option, but considering it is a part of UPI, I wouldn t be surprised to see that option in the coming weeks.

  Published Date: June 19, 2020 5:47 PM IST

