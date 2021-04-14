WhatsApp Payments: How to set up, transfer money using Payments feature

WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned cross-messaging platform for its easy-to-use messaging format, but has a plethora of features (some hidden) that helps users stay engaged in the app. The popular messaging and voice-over-IP service keeps adding new features to provide users a seamless experience. With the pandemic crisis forcing people to work remotely for more than a year now, it led WhatsApp to introduce a bunch of useful features, the prominent being WhatsApp Payments. For those uninitiated the feature basically allows users to send money to other users via chats in the app. If you haven’t tried the feature yet, here’s a simple guide to get you started. Also Read - How to create and send Happy Vishu 2021, Odia New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Puthandu WhatsApp stickers
How to set up WhatsApp Payments on mobile
Step 1: Open your WhatsApp account and tap on the three-dots menu at the top right corner Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out disappearing messages for group participants
Step 2: You will find the Payments option above Settings Also Read - Beware! New WhatsApp flaw lets anyone suspend your account using your phone number
Step 3: Tap Add payment method, you will be prompted to ‘Accept and Continue’
Step 4: The leading page will open a list of banks, select your bank
Step 5: Once selected, you will be required to verify your phone number, tap verify via SMS
Step 6: Once the verification process gets completed your bank details will be added below Payment methods
How to transfer money via WhatsApp Payments
While setting up WhatsApp Payments on a device is easy, transferring money to recipients is as simple as a cakewalk. Here’s how you can send money to others using this feature.
Step 1: First up, open your WhatsApp account on your device
Step 2: Open Payments under the three-dots menu
Step 3: At the bottom right corner of the screen you will find New Payment option
Step 4: The following page will pop-up the list of contacts you have saved in your WhatsApp account
Step 5: Select Send to a UPI ID, enter recipient’s name > Verify> enter the amount> press Next> enter UPI PIN
Step 6: Alternately you can tap on the contact you would like to send money
Step 7: Tap on the attach button in the chat and choose the payment option
Step 8: Enter the amount and verify your UPI PIN
Step 9: Upon entering the PIN your payment will be processed
Step 10: You will be redirected to your WhatsApp chat where the amount you have transferred will reflect in the chat box
It is worth mentioning that even if the recipient doesn’t have WhatsApp Pay they can still receive money, all it requires is the sender’s UPI ID.