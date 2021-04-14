WhatsApp Payments: How to set up, transfer money using Payments feature

WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned cross-messaging platform for its easy-to-use messaging format, but has a plethora of features (some hidden) that helps users stay engaged in the app. The popular messaging and voice-over-IP service keeps adding new features to provide users a seamless experience. With the pandemic crisis forcing people to work remotely for more than a year now, it led WhatsApp to introduce a bunch of useful features, the prominent being WhatsApp Payments. For those uninitiated the feature basically allows users to send money to other users via chats in the app. If you haven’t tried the feature yet, here’s a simple guide to get you started. Also Read - How to create and send Happy Vishu 2021, Odia New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Puthandu WhatsApp stickers

How to set up WhatsApp Payments on mobile

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp account and tap on the three-dots menu at the top right corner Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out disappearing messages for group participants

Step 2: You will find the Payments option above Settings Also Read - Beware! New WhatsApp flaw lets anyone suspend your account using your phone number

Step 3: Tap Add payment method, you will be prompted to ‘Accept and Continue’

Step 4: The leading page will open a list of banks, select your bank

Step 5: Once selected, you will be required to verify your phone number, tap verify via SMS

Step 6: Once the verification process gets completed your bank details will be added below Payment methods

How to transfer money via WhatsApp Payments

While setting up WhatsApp Payments on a device is easy, transferring money to recipients is as simple as a cakewalk. Here’s how you can send money to others using this feature.

Step 1: First up, open your WhatsApp account on your device

Step 2: Open Payments under the three-dots menu

Step 3: At the bottom right corner of the screen you will find New Payment option

Step 4: The following page will pop-up the list of contacts you have saved in your WhatsApp account

Step 5: Select Send to a UPI ID, enter recipient’s name > Verify> enter the amount> press Next> enter UPI PIN

Step 6: Alternately you can tap on the contact you would like to send money

Step 7: Tap on the attach button in the chat and choose the payment option

Step 8: Enter the amount and verify your UPI PIN

Step 9: Upon entering the PIN your payment will be processed

Step 10: You will be redirected to your WhatsApp chat where the amount you have transferred will reflect in the chat box

It is worth mentioning that even if the recipient doesn’t have WhatsApp Pay they can still receive money, all it requires is the sender’s UPI ID.