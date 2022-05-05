Whatsapp Starts Rolling Out New Reactions Feature Update To All Users

WhatsApp is finally rolling out the Reactions feature to its users. The announcement comes almost two weeks after the Meta-owned application announced the feature. The latest rollout will be for all users. Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement via his official Facebook account. Also Read - How to Download WhatsApp Status without an extra app

In his post he said, "Reactions on WhatsApp start rolling out today 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏". He further added, "We're including 🙏 to help spread thanks and appreciation. More expressions coming soon."

In the month of April, WhatsApp had announced numerous new features that will be rolling out on the app. This also included the Communities feature along with support for more people in a WhatsApp voice call. The voice call feature has been rolled out to all users but the Communities feature is still under development.

The Reactions feature was one of the announcements made last month. This feature will make it easier for users to react to single messages. So far, users had to type an emoji to react to a message but now, that can be done instantly by just tapping and holding the message you want to react to.