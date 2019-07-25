comscore How to save WhatsApp Status on any Android smartphone
  • Home
  • How To
  • WhatsApp Status: How to save disappearing photos and videos on Android
News

WhatsApp Status: How to save disappearing photos and videos on Android

How To

WhatsApp Status has over 500 million daily active users, according to Facebook. This means your friends are sharing interesting photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. Here is how you can save them.

  • Updated: July 25, 2019 1:19 PM IST
WhatsApp logo photo 805px

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world. While social messaging remains the key feature of this Facebook-owned service, it also offers other features that have gained traction. One such feature is called WhatsApp Status, which is essentially a clone of Snapchat Stories. It is so popular that Facebook confirmed there are 500 million daily users on WhatsApp Status. In other words, there are 500 million WhatsApp users who post Status every day. WhatsApp Status, like Snapchat and Instagram Stories, is an ephemeral messaging system, that disappears after 24 hours. Creating a WhatsApp Status or posting one is rather easy.

On WhatsApp, a user simply needs to tap on the Status tab next to Chats. Here you can see all the statuses posted by your WhatsApp contacts. You can also tap on ‘My status’ option to upload your own status that will disappear after 24 hours. Alternately, you can also tap on the camera icon on the left side of the Chats tab to directly post Status from your camera. One of the main highlights of WhatsApp Status is that they get removed after 24 hours. So, if your friend shares something funny or interesting, you can view them for 24 hours. What if you want to save that content? There is a solution. As always, before saving WhatsApp Status of your friend, don’t forget to ask their permission. The privacy should not be an afterthought and should be a human right.

WhatsApp to get in-app ads in 2020, Facebook confirms

Also Read

WhatsApp to get in-app ads in 2020, Facebook confirms

How to save WhatsApp Status Photos and Videos on your Android smartphone

While the primary purpose of WhatsApp Status is to be ephemeral in communication, a workaround is all you need to save those photos and videos. If you are an Android user then all you need is simply a file manager. Google Files App is one of the popular file manager app and readily installed on Pixel and Android One devices. You can use other file manager apps as well but the steps will vary. Here is how to save the disappearing Status using Google Files app:

whatsapp, whatsapp status, whatsapp status how to save, whatsapp status android

Step 1

Open Google Files app on your Android smartphone. Now, click on the hamburger icon on the top left corner and tap on Settings. The same step on Google’s Pixel smartphones can be done from Files app by clicking on three-dots icon at the top right and jumping into Settings.

Step 2

On the next screen, click on enable Show hidden files. This step will remind you of those days when you select hidden files on Windows. On Pixel, tap on enable ‘Show internal storage’.

Step 3

Now, go to the main interface of Files app and click on Internal storage.

WhatsApp payment service may be closer to launch in India

Also Read

WhatsApp payment service may be closer to launch in India

Step 4

Inside Internal Storage, tap on WhatsApp Folder and navigate to Media. Here you will find a new folder called ‘.Statuses’.

Step 5

Inside this folder, you will see Status photos and videos posted by your friends. In order to save them, you can select the file and then click on Copy and then paste it in any folder of your choice. The method allows users to save WhatsApp Status of friends that you have opened in the last 24 hours. A gentle reminder: Please do tell your friend that you have saved their Status for future use.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 25, 2019 1:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 25, 2019 1:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

How to save WhatsApp Status on any Android smartphone
How To
How to save WhatsApp Status on any Android smartphone
PUBG update: Public Test Server live with Deagle, BRDM-2 and Ledge Grab

Gaming

PUBG update: Public Test Server live with Deagle, BRDM-2 and Ledge Grab

Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Deals

Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 with Intel Core i3 processor announced

News

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 with Intel Core i3 processor announced

Apple Watch saves another life with its ECG feature

News

Apple Watch saves another life with its ECG feature

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 with Intel Core i3 processor announced

Apple Watch saves another life with its ECG feature

Under Armour’s UA HOVR range of smart running shoes let you track your runs

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature

Samsung Galaxy Fold to relaunch in September

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to save WhatsApp Status on any Android smartphone

How To

How to save WhatsApp Status on any Android smartphone
WhatsApp now available on KaiOS; rolls out to Nokia 8110 devices globally

News

WhatsApp now available on KaiOS; rolls out to Nokia 8110 devices globally
TikTok may add a WhatsApp shortcut to make video sharing easy

News

TikTok may add a WhatsApp shortcut to make video sharing easy
Facebook awards Tamil Nadu man $30,000 for spotting a major bug in Instagram

News

Facebook awards Tamil Nadu man $30,000 for spotting a major bug in Instagram
Instagram will now inform violators before deleting their accounts: Report

News

Instagram will now inform violators before deleting their accounts: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 220 4G और Nokia 105 (2019) Feature Phones हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Sony ने पेश किया स्मार्ट Wearable AC, गर्मियों में COOL तो सर्दी में देगा गर्मी का अहसास

Paytm Mall बना Apple का ऑथराइज्ड ऑनलाइन सेलर, दोनों कंपनियों के बीच हुई पार्टनरशिप

PUBG Mobile Club Open टूर्नामेंट का Finals खेलने के लिए Team SOUL को मिला visa

Xiaomi Redmi 7A दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

News

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 with Intel Core i3 processor announced
News
Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 with Intel Core i3 processor announced
Apple Watch saves another life with its ECG feature

News

Apple Watch saves another life with its ECG feature
Under Armour’s UA HOVR range of smart running shoes let you track your runs

News

Under Armour’s UA HOVR range of smart running shoes let you track your runs
OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature

News

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature
Samsung Galaxy Fold to relaunch in September

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold to relaunch in September