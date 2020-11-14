WhatsApp tips: How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and Stickers

This Diwali is going to be different this year similar to all other festivals. This year, maintaining social distancing is the most important thing we must do to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Social media has played a major role in doing so, more importantly, WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is used by millions of users in the world and that makes it a good way to connect with loved ones. Also Read - WhatsApp Payment: How to setup, send and receive money

WhatsApp allows users to send greetings in the form of text, photos, GIFs and also stickers. If you are new to the platform and still don't know how to send stickers or GIFs to your contact, we will help you learn that and connect with your loved ones on this auspicious Diwali day.

How to send Happy Diwali photos on WhatsApp

It's a very easy process. You will first need to download a Happy Diwali greeting photo from the internet on your mobile phone, ensure that you download free to use photos. You should then open the WhatsApp app on your phone, select the contact you wish to send the Diwali greeting, open the chat, click on the attachment icon, then click on photos, select the photo from your phone gallery, and then click on send option at the bottom of the screen. The process can be repeated for each and every contact you want to wish Happy Diwali.

How to send Happy Diwali GIFs on WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduced GIFs feature last year. To send Happy Diwali GIFs to your contact list first open the contact, tap on the typing space, you will be able to see the GIF option there, click on it, in the search bar write “Happy Diwali” or “Diwali”, select any one GIF from the options shown, and lastly click on send. You can repeat the same process for each and every contact you want to send Happy Diwali greetings.

How to send Happy Diwali stickers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp launched Stickers earlier this year and within just a few months it has become extremely popular among users. There are several sticker packs available on WhatsApp, however, if you are searching for a specific pack like a ‘Diwali sticker pack’, it’s very easy to download. Head over to Google Play Store and download a WhatsApp Sticker pack and find a suitable Diwali pack. You will then be able to see the pack on your WhatsApp sticker gallery. App Store doesn’t have too many of these sticker apps.

To send a Happy Diwali Sticker you can just open the contact, tap on the typing space, click on the sticker icon next to GIF, download the Diwali sticker pack from the sticker gallery, then click on the sticker you want to send to your contact, and lastly click on send option.