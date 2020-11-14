comscore WhatsApp tips: How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and Stickers | BGR India
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and stickers on WhatsApp
News

How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and stickers on WhatsApp

How To

WhatsApp is used by millions of users in the world to connect with loved ones. Here's how to send Happy Diwali WhatsApp GIFs and stickers to loved ones.

WhatsApp happy diwali message

This Diwali is going to be different this year similar to all other festivals. This year, maintaining social distancing is the most important thing we must do to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Social media has played a major role in doing so, more importantly, WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is used by millions of users in the world and that makes it a good way to connect with loved ones. Also Read - WhatsApp Payment: How to setup, send and receive money

WhatsApp allows users to send greetings in the form of text, photos, GIFs and also stickers. If you are new to the platform and still don’t know how to send stickers or GIFs to your contact, we will help you learn that and connect with your loved ones on this auspicious Diwali day. Also Read - Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts

How to send Happy Diwali photos on WhatsApp

It’s a very easy process. You will first need to download a Happy Diwali greeting photo from the internet on your mobile phone, ensure that you download free to use photos. You should then open the WhatsApp app on your phone, select the contact you wish to send the Diwali greeting, open the chat, click on the attachment icon, then click on photos, select the photo from your phone gallery, and then click on send option at the bottom of the screen. The process can be repeated for each and every contact you want to wish Happy Diwali. Also Read - WhatsApp adds new Shopping button for users in India: Here's how it works

How to send Happy Diwali GIFs on WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduced GIFs feature last year. To send Happy Diwali GIFs to your contact list first open the contact, tap on the typing space, you will be able to see the GIF option there, click on it, in the search bar write “Happy Diwali” or “Diwali”, select any one GIF from the options shown, and lastly click on send. You can repeat the same process for each and every contact you want to send Happy Diwali greetings.

How to send Happy Diwali stickers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp launched Stickers earlier this year and within just a few months it has become extremely popular among users. There are several sticker packs available on WhatsApp, however, if you are searching for a specific pack like a ‘Diwali sticker pack’, it’s very easy to download. Head over to Google Play Store and download a WhatsApp Sticker pack and find a suitable Diwali pack. You will then be able to see the pack on your WhatsApp sticker gallery. App Store doesn’t have too many of these sticker apps.

To send a Happy Diwali Sticker you can just open the contact, tap on the typing space, click on the sticker icon next to GIF, download the Diwali sticker pack from the sticker gallery, then click on the sticker you want to send to your contact, and lastly click on send option.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 14, 2020 9:14 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 14, 2020 9:17 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp tips: How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and Stickers
How To
WhatsApp tips: How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and Stickers
PUBG MOBILE unban: 5 things about PUBG's India plans

Gaming

PUBG MOBILE unban: 5 things about PUBG's India plans

Redmi Note 10 launch soon: Expected specs, price, features and more

News

Redmi Note 10 launch soon: Expected specs, price, features and more

Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process

News

Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process

Facebook launches Vanish mode for Messenger, Instagram: What is it

News

Facebook launches Vanish mode for Messenger, Instagram: What is it

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

YouTube cancels its year-end celebration Rewind 2020

Redmi Note 10 launch soon: Expected specs, price, features and more

Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process

Facebook launches Vanish mode for Messenger, Instagram: What is it

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 launched: Here are the details to know

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp tips: How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and Stickers

How To

WhatsApp tips: How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and Stickers
WhatsApp Payment: How to setup, send and receive money

How To

WhatsApp Payment: How to setup, send and receive money
Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts

News

Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts
WhatsApp adds new Shopping button: Here's how it works

News

WhatsApp adds new Shopping button: Here's how it works
Beware, multiple vulnerabilities found in WhatsApp for iOS, warns CERT-In

News

Beware, multiple vulnerabilities found in WhatsApp for iOS, warns CERT-In

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro का लाइव इमेज हुआ लीक, जानें संभावित कीमत और फीचर्स

Redmi के जनरल मैनेजर ने किया कंफर्म, लॉन्च होने वाला है Redmi Note 9 5G

सालों बाद Instagram में हुआ बदलाव, आखिर कंपनी ने ऐसा क्यों किया?

Realme 6 Pro के लिए जारी हुआ नया अपडेट, फोन में जुड़ेंगे कई फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G का चिपसेट हुआ रिवील, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

News

YouTube cancels its year-end celebration Rewind 2020
News
YouTube cancels its year-end celebration Rewind 2020
Redmi Note 10 launch soon: Expected specs, price, features and more

News

Redmi Note 10 launch soon: Expected specs, price, features and more
Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process

News

Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process
Facebook launches Vanish mode for Messenger, Instagram: What is it

News

Facebook launches Vanish mode for Messenger, Instagram: What is it
Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 launched: Here are the details to know

News

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 launched: Here are the details to know

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers