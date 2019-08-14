comscore How to download Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers
  • Home
  • How To
  • WhatsApp Stickers: How to download and send Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan stickers to your family and friends
News

WhatsApp Stickers: How to download and send Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan stickers to your family and friends

How To

Here is how you can download and sent Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers to your friends and family.

  • Published: August 14, 2019 1:28 PM IST
WhatsApp Stickers

Image credit: WhatsApp

India will be celebrating 73rd Independence Day on August 15. But besides Independence Day, there is also Raksha Bandhan, which holds a lot of significance. Like every year, a lot of WhatsApp messages will be sent across to family and friends. And what better way to express yourself and those emotions than with WhatsApp stickers.

WhatsApp stickers are available for both Android an iOS platforms. They add an extra touch to your messages. Similar to sending GIFs, emojis, and emoticons, stickers are a fun way to chat with your friends without typing anything. These stickers also help you reflect your mood. Now, while the WhatsApp app on your smartphone may not have Independence Day or Raksha Bandhan stickers installed, here is how to download and send.

How to download Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers

The process is very simple, for both Android and iOS devices. Starting with Android, go to Play Store and search for Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers. Here, you will see a number of sticker apps. Download and install the one of your choice.

Once the installation is complete, open the app and add the pack that you like. You will see a “+” sign on the right side to add the pack. The added stickers will be visible in the recently added ones. You will have to swipe to the left in the sticker menu on WhatsApp. Similarly, for Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers on Play Store and download. The installation process remains the same.

On iOS downloading process for WhatsApp Stickers is a little different. You’ll only have a handful of options, and downloading third-party stickers isn’t as simple as on Android. Open a conversation, tap on sticker icon at the bottom, tap on “+” sign, and download stickers from the available options. However, if you want Raksha Bandhan or Independence Day stickers, you will have to rely on your friends with an Android phone to send them first. Upon receiving, you can save those stickers to the favorites.

How to send WhatsApp stickers using an Android phone

The process for sending WhatsApp stickers is very simple. Open WhatsApp and open the chat window of the person or group you want to send the sticker to. Next, tap on the emoji face icon on the bottom left (beside the type message box), tap on the sticker icon and then browse for stickers. Select the one of your choice and tap on it to send.

How to send WhatsApp stickers using an iOS device

Even on iPhones, the process to send stickers is very simple. Go to WhatsApp, open the chat window of a group or person you want to send a sticker to. Next, tap the sticker icon at the bottom, the right side of the message box. Browse for stickers, and tap on the one to immediately send one.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 14, 2019 1:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8

Editor's Pick

How to download Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers
How To
How to download Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers
Lenovo topped the tablet market in India in Q2, 2019: Report

News

Lenovo topped the tablet market in India in Q2, 2019: Report

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

News

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report

News

RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report

Most Popular

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Twitter tests a way to follow or snooze specific topics

Honor to launch new X series phone and 55-inch Honor Vision 4K HDR TVs in India soon

Lenovo topped the tablet market in India in Q2, 2019: Report

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to download Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers

How To

How to download Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers
WhatsApp Web to get Albums, Grouped Stickers

News

WhatsApp Web to get Albums, Grouped Stickers
WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android

News

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android
WhatsApp has three critical flaws and only one is fixed

News

WhatsApp has three critical flaws and only one is fixed
WhatsApp yet to fix a flaw that allows hackers to edit or change messages

News

WhatsApp yet to fix a flaw that allows hackers to edit or change messages

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Messaging Assistant अब हिंदी में भी बोलेगा

OnePlus TV के नाम से लॉन्च होगा कंपनी का पहला टीवी

Realme 5 Pro में होगा 48-मेगापिक्सल वाला क्वॉड-कैमरा सेटअप, कंपनी ने शेयर की सैंपल इमेज

Vivo NEX 3 को waterfall कर्व स्क्रीन और 3.5mm audio jack के साथ किया जाएगा पेश

HTC Wildfire X My Buddy स्मार्टफोन भारत में 9,999 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च

News

Twitter tests a way to follow or snooze specific topics
News
Twitter tests a way to follow or snooze specific topics
Honor to launch new X series phone and 55-inch Honor Vision 4K HDR TVs in India soon

News

Honor to launch new X series phone and 55-inch Honor Vision 4K HDR TVs in India soon
Lenovo topped the tablet market in India in Q2, 2019: Report

News

Lenovo topped the tablet market in India in Q2, 2019: Report
EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

News

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released
RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report

News

RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report