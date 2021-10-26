The Facebook-owned WhatsApp is the most-used messaging app right now as it offers a simple and feature-packed UI to communicate, send photos and videos. The company keeps on adding new features to improve the user experience. Not only messages, contacts, locations, documents, videos, and photos are also shared. Additionally, the app automatically saves all the images, videos, GIFs in your smartphone’s gallery. Also Read - How to log in to your WhatsApp account on laptop/PC

WhatsApp has its in-built storage management tool to help prevent you from keeping loads of extra data that you don't need. The tool makes it easy for you to identify unwanted files, photos, and videos and delete them. Here's how you can find the storage management tool on your WhatsApp.

Open the chats tab Tap more options Then click on Settings. Tap Storage and data Head to Manage storage. You will see the space taken up by WhatsApp media, Apps, and other items.

How to manage storage on WhatsApp (Android)

STEP1: Click on Select all if you want to delete all items at once.

STEP2: Long press the file, photo, or video you want to delete.

STEP3: If you want to delete multiple items at once, select additional items

STEP4: You can also delete media by selecting the Larger than 5MB and Forwarded Many Times options for more categorical sorting.

STEP5: You can also tap on the sort icon in the top right corner to sort the media by Newest, Oldest, and Largest.

How to manage storage on WhatsApp (iOS)

STEP1: Open the WhatsApp app

STEP2: Go to the “Settings” tab

STEP3: Click on the “Data and Storage Usage” option

STEP4: You will see a list of all WhatsApp conversations

STEP5: Head to the “Manage” button from the bottom of the screen

STEP6: Select the media types that you want to delete.

STEP7: Click on the “Clear” button.

STEP8: The selected data will be removed, and you will get storage space back.