comscore WhatsApp tip: How to hide and unhide chat messages
WhatsApp tip: How to hide chats without deleting them

WhatsApp offers you an option to hide a particular WhatsApp chat. You can also unhide the chats and the process is very easy. Read on to know more about it.

Last year, WhatsApp introduced a lot of features for both Android and iOS. There are still a few WhatsApp features that you might not be aware of. The messaging app allows you to hide your activity status or ‘Last Seen’ from your friends and family. WhatsApp users can also hide received media files from the device gallery. What else, you are also given an option to hide the blue ticks, so that your contacts won’t see when you’ve read their message. WhatsApp has introduced a bunch of features to ensure a user’s personal privacy is maintained.

Your WhatsApp messages are also end-to-end encrypted. But, this might not work when you are living in a house full of relatives or someone has borrowed your phone. For this too, the Facebook-owned company has introduced an authentication feature. Using the WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature, you can now keep your chats safe from prying eyes. If you don’t want to use that feature, then there is also an option to hide a particular WhatsApp chat. You can also unhide the message and the process is very easy. Read on to know more about it.

WhatsApp for Android: How to hide a particular chat

Step 1: First of all, open WhatsApp app and look for the particular chat that you may want to hide from others.

Step 2: You then just need to hold the chat you desire to hide.

Step 3: You will notice an archive button at the top right corner to hide the chat. On the top bar, select the Archive icon.

You can immediately unhide the chat by scrolling down to the bottom of the chats. There you will notice an ‘Archived’ option, you just need to tap on it. The moment you will open it you will find all your archived chats. The process is very simple then you just need to long-press on the chat to unarchive.

How to hide a particular chat on iPhone

The steps are a little different here. Open WhatsApp and select the chat that you wish to hide. Then, simply swipe right on the chat, and tap on the ‘Archive’ icon. You can unarchive a particular WhatsApp chat by following a similar type of process. In the Archived Chats screen, you just need to slide your finger across the chat, from right to left and tap on unarchive.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2019 2:14 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 17, 2019 2:16 PM IST

